GCash and Lazada enable Makatizens to do more online groceries

The City Government of Makati under the leadership of Mayor Abby Binay has already disbursed Php 5,000 cash assistance to at least 100,000 qualified beneficiaries of Makatizen Economic Relief Program (MERP). Together with the leading mobile wallet in the country, GCash, the Makati City Government has successfully started the distribution of the financial aids to all eligible Makatizens.

Faster and safer disbursement of financial assistance is proven to be effective when made via digital platforms. To further lessen the exposure of Makatizens to the COVID-19 virus, GCash together with Lazada, the leading eCommerce platform in Philippines, offer Makatizens a convenient and secure way to purchase their groceries.

GCash also gives Makatizens another reason to shop for their grocery needs online. GCash will give out Php100 vouchers for a minimum spend of Php200.00 to eligible Makatizens which can be used in their online grocery shopping. These unique voucher codes per Makatizen will be sent through SMS and can be claimed until July 15,2020.

“Beyond the convenience for disbursement and receiving funds, GCash is continuously finding ways to help improve our lives during these challenging times. In partnership with Lazada we are furthering this initiative by providing Makatizens the capability to do their groceries at the convenience of their fingertips with an added value of the discount vouchers. In addition, consumers can mitigate exposure to the potential virus carried by the physical cash.” said Jong Layug, Vice President for Online Payments of GCash.

Makatizens can get a hold of their personal care, groceries, vitamins and supplements, household supplies, mother and baby essentials, beauty staples, stationery and craft, and all their lifestyle needs from the Lazada app.

Ricardo Ortuoste, Head of Payments Lazada Philippines adds, “Lazada is pleased to work with GCash on this initiative. We hope Makatizens will find it convenient and secure when purchasing and paying for their grocery needs while shopping on our platform.”

Digital platforms can help Filipinos observe quarantine protocols, mitigate the risk of being infected, and avoid going out with the convenience of using their smart phones. Grocery and payment have never been easier.