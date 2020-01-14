GCash is now available as a payment method for the App Store and other Apple services in the Philippines

0 comment

GCash is now available as a payment method for Apple services in the Philippines. Customers can use their GCash account to pay for App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, and iTunes Store purchases, iCloud storage and more.

The addition of GCash as an Apple ID payment method offers a new way to pay for Apple services without needing a credit card and still allows for easy, one-tap purchasing from all Apple devices. GCash does not share your account information with Apple, making it simple and private.

Customers can manage their Apple ID payment information in Settings on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, or on their Mac or PC.

For more information on how to add GCash as a payment method, please visit https://www.gcash.com/apple-services and http://www.wearegcash.com/.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Complete Your Celebrations With Max’s Crispy Pancit Canton

Team Orange 0 comments
When it comes to celebrations and feasts, no one does it quite like Pinoys. Whether it’s Christmas, New Year, or birthdays, families, friends, and even neighbors all come together to…

Holcim improves customer service with Easybuild, expands reach through digital innovations

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Business
Over the past years, leading cement maker has Holcim Philippines, Inc. has launched new products and services that help local builders deliver high-quality structures and grow its business. Aside from…

Lin Shaye Gets Insidious in the Re-Imagining of “The Grudge” (Opens January 15)

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
In 2010, Lin Shaye found herself in the blockbuster hit Insidious directed by James Wan, which led to Insidious Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, and the blockbuster hit Insidious: The…

Welcome abundance at Midas Hotel this January

Team Orange 0 comments Hotels
Celebrate life and embrace the abundance of goodness it has to offer! Midas Hotel and Casino is offering fantastic room and dining promos to help ring in the Year of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone