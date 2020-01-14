GCash is now available as a payment method for the App Store and other Apple services in the Philippines

GCash is now available as a payment method for Apple services in the Philippines. Customers can use their GCash account to pay for App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, and iTunes Store purchases, iCloud storage and more.

The addition of GCash as an Apple ID payment method offers a new way to pay for Apple services without needing a credit card and still allows for easy, one-tap purchasing from all Apple devices. GCash does not share your account information with Apple, making it simple and private.

Customers can manage their Apple ID payment information in Settings on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, or on their Mac or PC.

For more information on how to add GCash as a payment method, please visit https://www.gcash.com/apple-services and http://www.wearegcash.com/.