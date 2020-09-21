GCash, Ministop partner to increase cash-in locations nationwide

Committed to making fintech more accessible for all, GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet of the Philippines, has partnered with leading convenience store chain Ministop to enable Filipinos across the country to add money to their mobile wallets with ease.

Through the strategic partnership, all Ministop stores across the Philippines will be able to offer GCash cash in services to its customers. There are over 500 Ministop stores nationwide, spread in key areas of Metro Manila, South Luzon, Cebu, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Roxas, and Boracay. By the end of the month, more than 400 branches will be available for cash in while the activation of remaining stores will be completed by the end of September 2020.

“We are increasing our cash-in touchpoints to afford our customers a means to adapt into the new normal. Because of the great number of Ministop branches nationwide, we think that tapping into that resource is a good way of achieving our goal of promoting finance for all,” GCash President Martha Sazon said.

Sazon also explained that it is strategic and highly important to partner with convenience stores such as Ministop, because they provide 24/7 access to customers and are classified as essential businesses which means that they stay open despite the level of quarantine imposed in a particular area.

At present, GCash has bumped up the number of cash-in locations in the Philippines to more than 33,000 and has partnered with over 40 banks for seamless conversion of hard cash into GCash.

More than just an e-wallet, GCash provides a variety of financial services which have significantly made Filipinos’ lives easier and safer amid the pandemic by enabling them to practice contactless transactions both digitally and physically. GCash users may use their e-wallets to transact with over 75,000 merchants, pay bills to more than 400 billers, and transfer money to over 40 banks in the Philippines.

GCash has also made insurance accessible to customers through GCash Insurance; empowers them to start saving through the Save Money Feature in the app, offering the highest interest rates in the industry; and even provides users the option to avail a reasonably-priced credit line through GCredit.

These services complement the on-going campaign of the government to integrate cashless transactions into the new normal, as health protocols on physical distancing and limited human interaction continue to be in place despite the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions in most areas of the Philippines.

“GCash has a unique way of innovating conventional financial services and condensing it all in one app. And this feat wouldn’t mean anything if the greater number of Filipinos have no access to it. This is what drives us to continue on expanding and making groundbreaking partnerships with key business partners such as Ministop,” Sazon added.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.