GCash provides Filipinos with over 400 billers – most extensive network of billers in the Philippines

With over 400 billers available in the app, GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, is providing its users with the best digital bills payment service in the market, enabling Filipinos to do more with less especially in the time of the pandemic.

Filipinos are now increasingly using their mobile wallets to settle their bills, reflective of how they are now embracing the cashless lifestyle, which is now a necessity in the new normal. GCash is providing the most diverse set of billers in the market, allowing users to settle payments for their electric, water, telco, credit cards, loans, insurance, and even government dues.

“GCash has transformed from being a simple mobile wallet to a financial lifestyle super app, where all your bills payment needs are met with all billers present in one app. With GCash, we have the freedom to manage our bills and finances in the comforts of our home, especially during these trying times. This is the power Filipinos yield with GCash,” GCash President Martha Sazon said.

As of end-August, Meralco is recorded as the top biller in the country , followed closely by non-bank fund lender Home Credit, which is not payable in all online banking apps .

Telecommunication firms followed suit due to the demand for staying connected during this pandemic. Globe Postpaid and Globe AT HOME came in at third and fourth place, while PLDT and Converge ICT landed fifth and sixth place, respectively.

August data also showed that Filipinos settle their bills digitally through GCash as it presents the convenience of having access to all billers in the country in one app.

“GCash has grown in terms of usage of our Pay Bills service, and this is attributed to the app having the most extensive network of billers in the country. We are committed to further expand our current network of partner-billers to remove the hassle for Filipinos and let them be at ease that they can settle all their bills with GCash anytime, anywhere,” Sazon said.

The over 400 billers available in the app range from utility and telecommunications payments, government-related payments, school fees, transportation, up to financial services such as credit cards, loans and insurance.

Aside from having the largest biller network in the country, GCash removes the hassle of enrolling billers to the platform’s system, which reduces friction. It also posts payments real-time. It offers zero to low fees for settling payments as well as split payments.

“Moving forward, we continue to improve our existing services including Pay Bills and further innovate and come up with more financial products and services to remain as the superior, reliable and convenient partner in managing finances for every Filipino,” she added.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.