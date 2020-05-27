GCash Send Money safer vs traditional remittance

Facing a pandemic forced the whole world to reconsider the ways of human interaction to avoid the risk of virus transmission.

Social distancing protocols should strictly be followed for those who need to go outside for essential tasks. Face masks are now indispensable when going outdoors. While most of these are common knowledge and are deemed as the norm in the current situation, there is also a need to avoid physical exchange of money bills and coins as this can also be a way for COVID-19 to spread.

Health experts have advised against physical transactions since it increases the risk of contracting the virus, which can survive on the surface of bank notes for days. The World Health Organization (WHO) encouraged the public to wash their hands to get rid of active agents of coronavirus on money. In the Philippines, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno echoed this sentiment, saying that digital transactions have advantages in the face of a pandemic.

GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, has made contactless transactions possible even prior to onslaught of COVID-19. Through a smartphone, the free GCash app, and a functioning mobile number, anyone can complete their financial errands and send money to their loved ones minus the risk of COVID-19 transmission from doing it in the conventional way.

“Aside from accessibility, our customers’ safety and health is at the top of our priority list. With our Send Money services, we are empowering millions of Filipinos to transfer funds among various digital wallets and banks conveniently, safely, and affordably. GCash is always ready to support the initiative to flatten the curve by helping efforts to keep people at home,” said GCash Chief Commercial Officer for Transfers Fred Levy.

A variety of Send Money features are available through the GCash app: Express Transfer, Bank Transfer, and Remittance. Whether or not the recipient has an active GCash subscription, money can still be sent from a person’s e-wallet to even their bank accounts. GCash can also accommodate global money transfers, receiving money from Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are stuck in quarantine abroad as well is made possible through the send money feature.

GCash is in a global partnership with established remittance centers such as Western Union, MoneyGram, and other remittance centers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

“Our vision of making finance more convenient transcends borders since GCash also connects Filipinos with their loved ones abroad,” added Levy.

In the Philippines, the government’s initiative of keeping people at home has been implemented for almost two months. For some areas, including the National Capital Region (NCR), the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been decreed due to still rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. Most of the country has been implementing a general community quarantine (GCQ) since May 16.

The uncertainty of the situation has highlighted the need for an accessible platform that can replace transactions using cash. GCash addresses the situation perfectly, since it can help the government in its initiative of keeping people at home.

“With just one touch on their smartphones, users can transact without physically lining up at remittance centers and pawnshops so they can protect themselves and their loved ones from the risks of COVID-19,” Levy said. “The new normal is cashless and it is quickly happening now. We at GCash envision a Philippines that is driven by cashless transactions.”

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.