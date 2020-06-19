Celebrity athlete and entrepreneur Gemmalyn Crosby reaches out her hand in service

While everyone was busy staying sane and strong amid the global pandemic, award-winning celebrity athlete and entrepreneur Gemmalyn Crosby was busy being kind and extending her help to support the elderly, women and children of El Nido, Palawan.

“My heart goes out to my most vulnerable Filipinos who are suffering, I can’t help but think of them,” said emotional Crosby. “Due to the pandemic, and ordinary folk’s inability to work and earn money to support their families, life has suddenly become much harder for everybody. I can’t stand by and not share what I can in my own little way – reaching out makes my heart full.”

From her home in Manila, Gemmalyn was relentless in her efforts to get permits from the Government to ship food, diapers and toiletries to the underprivileged of Palawan.

Gemmalyn, who is mother to 11-year-old son Arion, has always adored children. In 2011, she founded Child Scholarship International, whose vision is ‘Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders’. The non-profit not only seeks to provide education for high-achieving students, but it also strives to pull them out of poverty. By being a positive influence, the foundation wants to inspire youngsters to spread the same love and positivity to their community.

Born and raised in the Philippines, this philanthropist, book author, mixed martial artist, and fitness model, speaks multiple foreign languages and has travelled to over a dozen countries to obtain a competitive edge in business, while learning new skills and appreciating the world’s unique cultures.

This journey has led Gemmalyn to evolve into her passion of commercial real estate as a sustainable hotel developer who vows to protect, develop and conserve natural resources, while being committed to educating, mentoring, and supporting others.