Genting Cruise Lines announces enhanced preventive measures, setting new standards for the fleet and the cruise industry

Genting Cruise Lines is pleased to announce the introduction of enhanced preventive measures for its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises fleet with an increase in safety levels for the cruise industry due to the continuing COVID-19 situation globally.

As the health and safety of Genting Cruise Lines’ guests and crew remain its top priority, various precautionary measures with stringent health screening processes in accordance with regional government policies had been implemented from the onset of the pandemic. As a result, to date, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among guests or crew while on board or transmitted via any of Genting Cruise Lines’ ships.

In order to further provide peace of mind and better understanding of the implemented precautionary measures for future cruising guests, Genting Cruise Lines has outlined detailed preventive steps for the recommencement of its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises ships in the near future, which is set to become the new norm for preventive standards for the fleet. These include stringent health screening processes and protocols prior to embarkation and disembarkation, as well as thorough sanitization and disinfection and enhanced hygiene practices for guest cabins, various on board public areas and recreational activities, food and beverage safety and also the health of its crew members.

“At Genting Cruise Lines, the safety and health of our guests and crew are of paramount importance to us. With the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak regionally and globally, many guests as well as crew have developed higher awareness and expectations with regards to the safety and preventive measures of cruise ships,” said Mr Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines.

“As a responsible cruise company, it is our duty to adopt a pro-active approach to meet and also strive to exceed the growing expectations and concerns of the public. As such, we have carefully reviewed our prevention and response plan with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind to devise and provide enhanced and comprehensive measures across our fleet. We have taken the positive opportunity during this hiatus period to also implement comprehensive crew training to reinforce effective cleaning procedures, health and hygiene protocols and efficient guest interaction, which we will adopt as the new safety norm for our fleet and we hope for the industry too.”

Mr. Zhu added: “The public will be pleased to know for instance, that all of Genting Cruise Lines’ ships allow for 100% external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to each passenger cabin as well as on board public areas ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessels. Besides that, isolated wards are available in the Medical Centre and cabins can be converted into quarantine rooms if required.”

To boost confidence in future reservations for guests, Genting Cruise Lines has also launched its “Cruise As You Wish” program in which all new and existing Dream Cruises and Star Cruises bookings prior to or on 30 October 2020 will have the flexibility to cancel up to 48 hours before sailing and receive 100% future cruise credit to be redeemed of any Dream Cruises or Star Cruises sailing embarking on or before 31 March 2021.

“With these detailed preventative measures outlined and shared to the public along with our “Cruise As You Wish” program, it is our hope that future cruise guests will be well-equipped with accurate information and also have a comprehensive understanding of the safety and health protocols and flexible booking options in place across the Dream Cruises and Star Cruises fleet – providing assurance and peace of mind for our future guests,” continued Mr. Kent Zhu.

In addition to these enhanced safety and preventive measures, Genting Cruise Lines will further collaborate with the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) to contribute to the publishing of a white paper for the cruise industry’s prevention and response plan against COVID-19, providing a comprehensive and unified standard for the cruise industry to ensure the safety and well-being of all cruising guests and crew members.

A further vote of confidence was provided by the Asia Cruise Terminal Association (ACTA). In endorsing the measures, Chairman of ACTA, Singapore Cruise Centre said, “ACTA and all its members endorses Genting Cruise Lines’ initiative and pledge to support these procedures throughout its member ports located across the region including in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.”

Highlights of the preventive measures:

I. Embarkation and Disembarkation

Mandatory temperature screening and pre-boarding health declarations for all guests

Infrared fever screening system at the ship gangway

Higher frequency with increased levels of sanitization and disinfection at the ship gangway and passenger walkways

Stringent checks for all embarking individuals including crew travel documents; guests aged 70 years & above to provide a doctor’s certificate of fitness for travel

Online check-in for guests to receive designated arrival time at the cruise terminal to minimize crowd congestion

Additional waiting areas for cruise boarding & disembarkation (with staggered times)

Compliance with all local port and health authorities’ regulations

II. Guest accommodations

Higher frequency with increased levels of sanitization and disinfection in guest cabins with hospital grade disinfectants, including:

Twice daily wipe-down of guest cabins and guests cabin corridors

Fogging of vacant guest cabins and guests cabin corridors

Clean and disinfect guest bathrooms with heavy-duty alkaline bathroom cleaner and disinfectant.

Timely removal of food items from cabins to prevent spoilage and cultivation of microorganisms and bacteria.

Timely housekeeping cabin turnover; bedsheets and linens professionally cleaned and disinfected at high temperatures

Injection of diluted cleaning solution into drains to avoid clogged pipes and to prevent bacterial growth

In case of sickness, thorough cleaning and disinfection with hospital grade disinfectant and fogging the cabin after.

III. Common Public Areas

All public areas on board will undergo a two-tier sanitization process with thorough cleansing, fogging and wiping using hospital grade disinfectant. On-board Ship Venues and Cleaning Frequency:

Elevators: Every 2 hours

Public areas and facilities: 2 – 10 times daily Spa and amenities: Min 2 times daily Other Public Areas: To adjust disinfection frequency accordingly

Common public areas will be sanitized from once daily to 2 – 4 times daily and frequent touchpoints such as handrails, lift buttons, table-tops, door handles etc. will be sterilized every hour or less during peak hours (Embarkation & Disembarkation time, returning from shore excursions, meal periods)

Frequent usage of heavy-duty neutral PH floor-cleaning agent to disinfect all floor areas of the ship

Sanitizer dispensers available at various public areas and crew members stationed at key on board venues to provide hand sanitation.

IV. Food Hygiene Practices & Standards

F&B restaurants / bar areas, including galleys, will be cleaned and sanitized 3 times daily, during and after service

Guests are encouraged to wash hands before entry and use sanitizer dispensers available at F&B outlet entrances/exits

Guest seating will ensure ample spacing; disposable cutlery will be provided, upon request.

Self-service at F&B buffet restaurants will be suspended. All food & beverages will be served to guests by crew members wearing face masks & disposable gloves.

Culinary use of wild animals and related products are strictly prohibited.

Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced and product sourcing from highly affected regions will be strictly prohibited.

V. Entertainment and Recreational Activities

Theatres will be sanitized before and after each show; 3D glasses disinfected before and after guest usage (if applicable)

Cleaning and disinfection of all toys, games and Kids’ Club facilities twice daily and/or after every use.

All duty-free shops and entertainment venues will be disinfected twice daily before and after service.

All recreational equipment will be disinfected every 2 hours before guest usage

Guests capacity will be limited to half the venue capacity to provide ample space between guests

Sanitizer dispensers will be readily available at various venues including entertainment venue entrances/exits.

Tour coaches will be limited to half capacity & sanitized frequently; training for tour operators based on guidance from the WHO.

Spa & Gym facilities will be sanitized prior to and after usage by guests.

VI. Fresh Air Ventilation Systems

100% external fresh air is filtered and supplied to passenger cabins and on board public areas

Air filters and cooling coils thoroughly checked, cleaned and replaced to ensure healthy air quality.

VII. Medical Centre

Isolated wards available in the Medical Centre

Contaminated items and medical waste will be properly sealed and disposed according to health and safety guidelines.

Used face masks and protective equipment disposed at designated central collection points.

Medical equipment and waste bins cleaned, disinfected and washed twice daily with hospital grade disinfectant.

VIII. Crew Members Practices & Standards

Twice daily temperature checks.

All Frontline crew are required to wear face masks

Housekeeping and F&B crew required to wear disposable gloves.

Designated crew may also wear protective garments and eye protection if required.

All crew to use anti-bacterial hand soap for at least 20 sec to sanitize hands.

Medical Centre Isolation Area staff related to suspected cases are required to:

wear adequate personal protection (face mask, eye protection, disposable gloves & disposal outer garment) follow proper hand washing practices before and after work duty update personal health information daily.

Provide Training Workshops and pertinent information on health and safety preventive measures

Reduction of crew movement

Genting Cruise Lines reiterates that the health and safety of all its guests and crew across its fleet is of utmost importance. With these new standards and practices in place, Genting Cruise Lines is optimistic that the cruise industry will rebound from this temporary setback and regain the confidence of all cruise passengers when operations resume.