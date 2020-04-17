Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim team up on new single “Two Sides”

For the first time ever, two of Singapore’s most prolific singer-songwriters, Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim, have come together to pen the bittersweet anthem “Two Sides.” This is the third of ten singles Gentle Bones has planned for release this year, after the light and playful tracks, “Why Do We?” and “Be Cool.”

On top of that, “Two Sides” will be released under brand new label, Yung Lee Records (YLR), helmed by Gentle Bones. This is an exciting debut for YLR amidst the glooming climate of 2020. Written and produced jointly by Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim, the song represents the two sides in every relationship.

“Joel has a strong sense of melody which made writing and producing this song quite effortless,” explains Charlie. “I believe we’ve come up with a song that perfectly addresses our struggles of the duality we face in both our personal relationships and our strive to touch people with our music,” Bones continues.

With Bone’s soothing bedroom vocals and Charlie’s smooth, jazzy tones, the two artists want to convey a perspective of heartbreak and longing. It is an ode to those going through difficult times with loved ones; showing them that on both sides, there are some things that only an honesty with self, one another and time can heal.

“Two Sides” starts off with a distinct, lilting beat which introduces the listener to a hopeful but tender mood. Having been a fan of each other’s works for many years, Gentle Bones and Charlie Lim utilised their shared love for late 90s/early 2000s boy bands by putting their own stamp on it. It is through this sound that listeners were able to enjoy the artists’ beautiful meld of vocal harmonies, designed to bring us on a journey of nostalgia.

Providing some insight into the song’s message, Charlie Lim shares, “A lot of the lyrics came from a place of frustration with someone, but also knowing there’s a reason why things happen the way they do and why people are the way they are.” Gentle Bones chimes in with, “It all stems from love and a bit of heartbreak to arrive at an understanding that we are all one with our differences.”

True to the artists’ vision, Two Sides serves as an epistle for the lovelorn and lonely, to come together in this trying time where empathy and forgiveness hold currency.