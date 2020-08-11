Get 1% rebate on every purchase with the bigger, better, and mas ‘madiskarteng’ Home Credit Card

No matter what the situation is, Filipinos have always been known for being madiskarte (strategic), especially when it comes to getting the best deals. But with the current pandemic affecting the country, it pays to have a financial partner that you can count on in times of need. Whether it’s for groceries, household appliances, and other necessities, shopping is made easier and more affordable with your new and improved diskarte partner—the Home Credit Card.

Home Credit Card cardholders can shop at their favorite online and physical stores and earn 1% rebate for every purchase or higher rebates at select partner stores. Now, it’s even possible to convert bigger purchases to a 6-month installment plan with lower interest rate.

Another new benefit is that new purchases are not charged of any interest for up to 45 days if bill is paid in full, while monthly membership fees can be waived as long as a minimum of two credit card transactions are made within the month.

In terms of convenience, the Home Credit Card does not disappoint. By linking it to the My Home Credit app, checking of credit card balance, transactions or monthly billing statement can be done anytime, anywhere—making it easier to keep track of expenses and budget.

Payments are also made convenient through the Home Credit website and online payment partners like GCash, BDO and RCBC online banking. For over-the-counter payments, customers can pay through Palawan Express, USSC, ECashpay and Touchpay.

Another unique new feature of the Home Credit Card is its quick response or QR payment feature, which was recently launched following the Philippines’ growing demand for contactless and cardless payments—a first of its kind in the country.

With this new feature, Home Credit Card cardholders no longer need to make physical contact and bring their cards or wallets when paying for their purchases. By updating the My Home Credit App to its latest version, cardholders will be able to scan QR codes to pay for their purchases in any AUB PayMate partner stores nationwide—providing a safer, more convenient, and secure payment option for those who prefer contactless transactions (Read: Home Credit launches credit card with QR payment feature in the country).

“We made sure to include features in the credit card that would encourage contactless payments, such as the QR feature,” said David Minol, CEO of Home Credit Philippines. “It’s safe to use due to its QR feature and even more convenient because of the mobile app.”

Over a year ago, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) gave Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) the green light to operate as a credit card issuer, making it the first non-bank institution in the country to issue credit cards. (Read: Home Credit gets BSP green light to issue credit cards).

Cardholders can enjoy its new features starting August 1, 2020. For more information about your new diskarte partner, visit the Home Credit website.