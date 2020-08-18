Get 50% off on Kuya J Grilled Scallops

While you are staying at home for your safety, satisfy your cravings for Pinoy comfort food as Kuya J Restaurant offers yet another exciting promotion for its customers.

From now until August 26, enjoy 50% off on Kuya J’s famous Grilled Scallops. These fresh and irresistibly delicious scallops are grilled to perfection with cheese, garlic, and butter, making them the ideal comfort food to enjoy.

This special offer is exclusively available for take-out, as well as pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph during the promo period. Customers can also avail of multiple orders in one transaction.