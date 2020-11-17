Get a chance to win a motorcycle when you #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR at The SM Store!

Digital financial services leader PayMaya and The SM Store have teamed up to bring shoppers around the country a special gift this Christmas season as they raffle off 100 motorcycles when customers #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR in-store and and via Call To Deliver for their holiday shopping at The SM Store branches nationwide.

Starting last October 15 until January 15, 2021, you can get a chance to win one of the 100 motorcycles being given away in the raffle. All you have to do is shop at The SM Store, whether in person or via their Call to Deliver service, and #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR. Every single-receipt purchase worth at least P1,500 gets you one entry, and you earn more entries as you continue shopping for your gifts and essentials using PayMaya.

But that’s not all–when you #ScanToPay at The SM Store with PayMaya QR, you can also enjoy up to 100% cashback, worth up to P500 per transaction–no minimum spend required!

“As we go into the holiday season, more Filipinos will no doubt be going to their favorite SM malls to kickstart their gift shopping for friends and relatives. Through our partnership with The SM Store, we aim to make that experience not just safe and convenient at this time, but ultimately rewarding as well, especially when they use PayMaya for all their purchases,” said Raymund Villanueva, PayMaya Business Head for QR Ecosystems.

With these awesome rewards, shopping for your essentials or gifts to loved ones is not just safer and more convenient – it’s also more rewarding because you get the best value for your money with your trusted PayMaya in hand.

Getting PayMaya and paying for your purchases using the app is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app using this link and register for an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for everything you need to pay, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!