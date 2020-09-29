Get a free dish with new Kuya J Salo-Salo bundle

0 comment

Times may have changed, especially now that we’re in the new normal, but the joys of family gatherings remain the same – and are bound to get tastier – with Kuya J‘s new Salo-Salo offering which now comes with a free dish!

Perfect for birthdays, special occasions, or just a simple lunch, Kuya J’s Salo-Salo options include the Crispy Pata Salo Salo, Pochero Bulalo Salo, or the Kare-Kare Salo Salo. Each Salo-Salo bundle comes with its main dish, sides, and rice for one satisfying meal.

Every order of any Salo-Salo bundle entitles you to one extra free dish! You can get the new, must-try Sizzling Tofu with the Crispy Pata Salo, the irresistible Grilled Scallops with the Pochero Bulalo Salo, or the crispy Lumpia Prito with the Kare-Kare Salo.

This special offer is available until October 31, 2020 for dine in and takeout at all operating Kuya J stores nationwide.

You can also have a feast at home when you order a Salo-Salo bundle for delivery and pick up via www.centraldelivery.ph, you can also get the latest updates and exclusive deals when you download the Central Delivery app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

