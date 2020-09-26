Get a free Honey Biscuit and toy with new Popeyes poppin’ promo

Why settle for one when you can have double the fun? The must-try Poppin’ for Two Promo lets you enjoy a free extra Honey Biscuit when you buy two pieces of America’s Famous Fried Chicken with Biscuit and Drink.

With this new promo, you’re in for a poppin’ treat as you get to enjoy two pieces of Popeyes Chicken and two of its irresistible Honey Biscuits. The Louisiana seasonings and uniquely Southern crispy coating of the chicken will surely complement the light, hearty, and flaky buttermilk biscuits with rich honey drizzle.

But that’s not all! For every purchase of the Poppin’ for Two promo, you also get a FREE TOY with your meal, perfect for kids or those who are young at heart.

Get this special treat at home when you order it for delivery or pick up via www.centraldelivery.ph. You can also get exclusive deals on your Popeyes favorites when you download the Central Delivery app via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

This new promo is also available for dine-in and take-out at all operating branches. You can now visit Popeyes at Arcovia City, Alabang Town Center, NU Mall of Asia, SM San Lazaro, Kroma Tower, SM Southmall, Ali Mall, Eastwood, Robinsons Place Manila, and Robinsons Galleria Ortigas.

So, what are you waiting for? This promo will only last until September 30 so be sure to get it while you still can!