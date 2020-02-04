Get A Free Pizza From Yellow Cab On World Pizza Day

Calling all pizza lovers far and wide – get ready to double up your appetite as World Pizza Day is just around the corner!

Mark your calendars this February 6 as Yellow Cab gives you every reason to throw a pizza party for your circle with an unbeatable deal that’s so worth it!

For one day only, have two of your favorite pizzas for the price of one. For every 12-inch pizza that you order, get another pizza of the same size and flavor, for FREE!

Enjoy Yellow Cab’s iconic New York-style pizzas with generous, edge-to-edge toppings that will take your cravings to pizza heaven—twice! You can choose from Yellow Cab’s mouthwatering Classic, Signature, and Legendary pizza variants, starting at only PHP 499.

Whether you’re looking to feed your hunger, hang out with your squad, or simply satisfy your pizza craving, there is only one way to celebrate World Pizza Day, and that is by feasting on your favorite edge-to-edge Yellow Cab pizzas.

“Adding excitement to our diners’ experiences is at the heart of our promos,” says Charlene Sapina, Marketing Head for Yellow Cab Pizza Co. “Our New York-style pizzas, with their edge-to-edge toppings and flavorful portions, will definitely make World Pizza Day so worth it. Don’t miss World Pizza Day on February 6! Kick back and you do you with a slice of our pizzas as you spend time with your squad.”

This promo is available for dine in, take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery, in all Yellow Cab stores nationwide.

Don’t miss out on this special deal and feast on New York-style pizzas with edge-to-edge toppings that make every bite so worth it. Hurry and drop by your nearest Yellow Cab store, or order online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com to grab this special offer!