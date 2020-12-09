Get a FREE pizza with advance holiday orders from Yellow Cab

Celebrating the upcoming holidays should be fun and exciting, so skip the stress and jump ahead of the line when you order in advance at Yellow Cab.

Get the festivities rolling and celebrate with your favorite New York-style pizza, delicious pasta, or savory wings while making your holiday menu planning as stress-free as possible.

From December 1 to 21, 2020, place an order through Yellow Cab’s online delivery website, and enjoy a FREE 150ml bottle of Yellow Cab’s signature Red Pepper Sauce with your FREE 9-inch pizza of choice; choose between classic Pepperoni, or sweet and tangy BBQ Chicken pizza.

Promo is available exclusively when placed online and worth at least P999 of products, with delivery dates scheduled on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2021.

Don’t miss this delivery exclusive and place your orders now at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com! Celebrate even the #smallwins this festive season and let Yellow Cab take care of your holiday blowout.