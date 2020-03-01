Get a taste of Kuya J’s new Lechon Baka

There is a new bida coming to Kuya J that will surely level up your next salo-salo!

Tender, flavorful, and juicy, Kuya J’s newest salo-salo star offers a delectable dining experience. A smoky hunk of grilled meat is a staple in Filipino gatherings making Kuya J Lechon Baka a must-try for all barbeque lovers. Whether you want to eat it as it is or with its complementary sides, you will surely enjoy this treat because of its spice, succulence, and value for money.
Available in all Kuya J stores nationwide, this new delicious offering allows diners to enjoy a full and heavy slab of meat covered in lip-smacking barbeque sauce and char-grilled to perfection. Every bite of the Kuya J Lechon Baka is bursting with the right amount of sweet and tangy flavors leaving you wanting for more.
Diners can choose from three variants: the Lechon Baka Salo for P1,199 which comes with a full slab of beef and kamote fries; Lechon Baka Solo for P499 which is the one slab with kamote fries and 2 cups of rice; and another Lechon Baka Solo for P449 which is also one slab but comes with kamote fries only.

Satisfy your barbeque cravings and visit a Kuya J restaurant near you to enjoy Kuya J LechonBaka!

