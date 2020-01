Enjoy three 9-inch New York Classic pizzas for only P699.00 with this limited-time deal. Take a bite of Yellow Cab’s own take on an iconic New York favorite – flavorful pizzas topped with lots of pepperoni from edge to edge!

Promo runs from January 9 to February 25, 2020 for dine-in, take-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up. Available in selected Yellow Cab stores.

For the list of participating stores, check out http://bit.ly/NewYearNewYorkPromo-

-Nationwide