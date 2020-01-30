Get affordable cover against top illnesses with AXA Health Start  

Cancer, stroke, or a heart attack can hit anyone at anytime and without warning. It also does not discriminate based on age or income. Sadly, according to research, 82% of the local adult population does not have insurance, and the top reason is that they think its too expensive.

One of the countrys leading insurance providers, AXA Philippines, recently introduced Health Start, a new health insurance product that provides coverage on the top three critical illnesses that is easy on the pocketideal for those looking to get their first health insurance investment.

“Getting a health plan to protect oneself or ones family should not be a privilege to be enjoyed by a few,” says Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and CEO. “As a company that truly wants to empower its customers to live their best life, AXA has come up with a health insurance product that offers financial protection against the top critical illnesses at a price thats very friendly.”

With Health Start, customers get coverage for the top major critical conditions which are cancer, heart attack, and stroke and some of their early stage conditions. Moreover, customers get coverage up to age 100.

Health Start also offers life insurance, ensuring your family will receive the life benefit in case of your untimely demise. Standard premiums paid will also be returned by the age of 75, while the remainder remains to be your coverage for illnesses or death until age 100.

The product also offers child coverage, with P200,000 benefit for covered child conditions. This is on top of the plans overall sum insured.

There is a suitable plan for everyone from single persons to families. Health Start for individuals covers critical illnesses and comes with a built-in child coverage against select child conditions and is available for your child now or in the future. Health Start Family, which can be shared between you and your spouse, a parent or adult child (18 years old and above), or a sibling, also includes a built-in child coverage.

For a minimum monthly payment of as low as P1,500 for Health Start (individual coverage) and P1,950 for Health Start Family, you are protected and will be provided the best possible coverage not only for yourself but also for your family with AXA Health Start.