Get FREE appliances on XTREME BRRR Month Aircon Bundle Promo

Your #OneStopShopAppliances brand, XTREME offers you an exciting promo bundle to start your holiday season. Starting today until September 30, 2020, buy XTREME Cool Aircon on Lazada, Shopee, and on our website at www.xtreme.com.ph and take home an XTREME Appliances freebie.

Because we want you to #StayAtHomeWithXTREME, chill and relax with our Window Type Inverter Aircon and Split Type Inverter Aircon. Inverter type of aircon allows the consumer to save more energy and consume less power. Listed below are the bundles with XTREME Basic LED TV and XTREME Home Induction Cooker.

Window Type Inverter 1.0HP (XACWT10i) with FREE Induction Cooker (XH-IC2100)
₱25,800.00 save ₱1,995.00
Window Type Inverter 1.5HP (XACWT15i) with FREE Induction Cooker (XH-IC2100)
₱28,800.00 save ₱1,995.00
Split Type Inverter 1.0HP (XACST10i) with FREE 19” LED TV (MF-1900)
₱26,800.0 save ₱3,995.00
Split Type Inverter 1.5HP (XACST15i) with FREE 19” LED TV (MF-1900)
₱30,800.0 save ₱3,995.00
Split Type Inverter 2.0HP (XACST20i) with FREE 19” LED TV (MF-1900)
₱39,800.0 save ₱3,995.00
Split Type Inverter 2.5HP (XACST25i) with FREE 19” LED TV (MF-1900)
₱47,800.0 save ₱3,995.00

Sweat no more and make yourself more comfortable with Non-inverter Split Type Air conditioners. This bundle comes with a Microwave Oven to prepare and heat up your meals.

Split Type 1.0HP (XACST10) with FREE Microwave Oven (XMO-20MS)
₱19,800.00 save ₱2,795.00
Split Type 1.5HP (XACST15) with FREE Microwave Oven (XMO-20MS)
₱22,800.00 save ₱2,795.00
Split Type 2.0HP (XACST20) with FREE Microwave Oven (XMO-20MS)
₱29,800.00 save ₱2,795.00

XTREME also promotes convenience to the customers by offering a Window Type Aircons with Remote for hassle-free control. Check out its bundle with XTREME Home Rice Cooker.

Window Type 1.0HP with Remote (XACWT10R) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup10)
₱13,800.00 save ₱995.00
Window Type 1.5HP with Remote (XACWT15R) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup12)
₱18,200.00 save ₱1,195.00
Window Type 2.0HP with Remote (XACWT20R) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup12)
₱24,800.00 save ₱1,195.00

Experience quality and cool air during this humid season with Manual Window Type Aircon. A free Rice Cooker is up for grabs in this bundle.

Manual Window Type 0.5HP (XACWT05) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup10)
₱8,800.00 save ₱995.00
Manual Window Type 1.0HP (XACWT10) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup10)
₱12,800.00 save ₱995.00
Manual Window Type 1.5HP (XACWT15) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup12)
₱17,200.00 save ₱1,195.00
Manual Window Type 2.0HP (XACWT20) with FREE Rice Cooker (RC-55 Cup12)
₱23,800.00 save ₱1,195.00

