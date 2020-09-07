Get in the mood for a party and turn up the volume with AIRPORTS latest single “Party All The Time”

0 comment

AIRPORTS is Australian DIY pop artist Aaron Lee. After taking on two life threatening illnesses and the ups and downs of being a full time creative, AIRPORTS is an avid voice for personal development mental health.

With his eyes set on influencing listeners while travelling the world, the Sydney dwelling artist isn’t afraid to take a non-conventional approach, further fortifying his unique sonic identity by defying & blending genres of hip hop, punk, electronic and pop. Taking care of writing, singing, production and engineering all himself, AIRPORTS is an independent pop force to be reckoned with.

Off the back of his feel-good record “U FEEL IT 2” which was featured by Live Nation’s ‘Ones To Watch’ & Pop Dust, and accumulated over 12 thousand music video streams (starring his fans from around the world); AIRPORTS returns with “PARTY ALL THE TIME”.

PARTY ALL THE TIME” is a bass heavy, sing-rap anthem featuring Los Angeles artist R I L E Y. R I L E Y recently released his debut album LOSS ANGELES which includes “Dead & Over” with Blackbear and has quickly surpassed one million streams. Sonically the track pays homage to AIRPORTS love of both hip hop and punk, combining both genres to create something new and exciting, reminiscent of Machine Gun Kelly and Chase Atlantic.

Party All The Time” is about that girl who you know you can’t coexist with because she’s too busy with social clout. AIRPORTS explains, “I was scrolling through my Instagram and saw a girl I knew who was literally just out every night clubbing and said to myself, ‘she just wants to party all the time.’ Although she sparked the idea, it’s more of an exaggerated story about a person you can’t love because they’re more into socialising than into you.”

AIRPORTS has garnered support from tastemaker radios such as Triple J (Australia), George FM (New Zealand), Kiis FM and amassing over 780,000 independent Spotify streams to date. Building a global music production company, the multi-talented artist has worked on award winning projects for TV, brands (Coca-Cola, Fanta), labels (Universal Music, Capitol Records), artists and performers, including Multi platinum JPOP groups. AIRPORTS is forging his own path and there is no slowing him down.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Welcome the BER Months with Araneta City Assist’s 9.9 FREE DELIVERY treat

Team Orange 0 comments
To kick off the Yuletide season, Araneta City offers an early Christmas gift through a one-day FREE DELIVERY promo this September for all online purchases at the City of Firsts!…

GCash Save Money set sights to improve Filipinos’ lives with more rewarding ways to save

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, has rolled out offerings for GCash Save Money which seek to provide Filipinos with more rewarding ways to save…

Rotary Club of Makati West to hold Alay Sining Art Auction 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
The Rotary Club of Makati West (RCMW) will hold a virtual Alay Sining Art Auction from September 14 to 18, 2020. To be auctioned are paintings and sculptures donated by…

Manila’s newest Premium Gourmet Pizza at Sheraton Manila Bay

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Sheraton Manila now serving premium gourmet pizzas for takeaways. Fresh tomatoes, specialty hand-knead doughs made of a unique blend of flour, yeasts, sugar, and oil giving a refined taste that…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone