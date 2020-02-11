Get Inside the Making of “A Quiet Place Part II” in New Featurette

0 comment

Go behind the scenes with filmmaker John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt as they talk about leaving the path of safety and going into the unknown, in a new featurette for Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II.

Check out the featurette below and watch A Quiet Place Part II in Philippine cinemas March 18.

Paramount Pictures presents in association with Michael Bay, a Platinum Dunes / Sunday Night production, a John Krasinski film “A Quiet Place Part II.” Based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, written and directed by John Krasinski.

A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

