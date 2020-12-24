Get Inspired, Relax and Unwind With the Latest Movies and Series with Globe and Netflix

Unlike before, we cannot just head to the mall to stroll, shop, or watch movies at the cinemas whenever we feel bored at home. As a matter of fact, our homes have now become a place for everything including entertainment.

Streaming platforms redefined the way content is consumed and Netflix has become a household name for its wide breadth of movies, series, documentaries, and original content that anyone can pull up anytime they feel the need to relax and unwind.

This is why getting yourself a Netflix subscription is one of the most worthwhile purchases you can make nowadays. With all the time we are spending at home, watching movies and series is one way to gain inspiration to pursue and discover new passions like taking on your business dreams with the hit Korean series Start-Up or rehashing your chess-playing skills with The Queen’s Gambit! Already done with these? Here’s a tip: whenever you can’t decide what to watch, or feel like you’ve already watched it all, create a list of your must-watch titles on Netflix and exchange them with your friends. Who knows, you might just discover your next favorite thing!

Whether you are on the go or staying at home, you can stream a whole ton of movies and series uninterrupted (no ads!) and in HD with Netflix’s flexible plans. The Mobile plan is perfect for those who do not want to miss an episode of their favorite shows, while the Premium plan is best for families since it allows streams across four devices.

And with Globe, your Netflix experience is made even more convenient since you can charge your subscription to your Globe Postpaid or Globe At Home Postpaid bill. You can also choose and change your subscription plans anytime depending on what best fits your viewing needs.

In a time where streaming films and movies have become some sort of a repose for most of us, Globe and Netflix make world class entertainment more accessible to viewers by providing an easier way to pay for their subscription even without a credit card,” said Griselda Bausa-Go, Vice President of Globe’s Get Entertained Tribe. “With this, we also aim to encourage Filipinos to watch their favorite shows and movies through legitimate platforms like Netflix.”

Globe Postpaid customers can easily subscribe to Netflix via the GlobeOne App while Globe At Home customers can charge their subscription to their plan to enjoy next-level entertainment in the comfort of your home. For a worry-free viewing experience, you can register to the GoWATCH10 and GoKOREAN10 data add ons with any Go promo of Globe Prepaid, and HomeWATCH199 for Home Prepaid Wifi for additional 4GB for video apps such as Netflix.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

