Get “Lost” in Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Paolo Sandejas’ New Track

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas finds solace in being ‘Lost‘ as he makes his 2020 comeback to the music scene. Inspired by 90’s pop-rock, the young musician continues his trajectory of bringing modern, nostalgic pop with his releases.

The track Lost in particular speaks of finding peace amidst the noise; talking more about the inspiration behind it, he says “oftentimes we find ourselves going through the motions as if we’re stuck in a loop. This song is a reminder that it’s okay to take a break and escape for a while.”

Prior to this release, Sandejas has started to garner a following in the Metro Manila scene, with his previous single “Sway” receiving the Wish Urban Song of the Year at the Wish 107.5 2020 Awards, and his rendition of Michael Jackson‘s “Rock With You” reaching over 2.5M streams on Spotify.

Amidst times of troubles the world is facing today, ‘Lost’ easily gives the comfort of good music and good vibes to help people find their way.