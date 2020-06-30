Get “Lost” in Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Paolo Sandejas’ New Track

0 comment

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas finds solace in being ‘Lost‘ as he makes his 2020 comeback to the music scene. Inspired by 90’s pop-rock, the young musician continues his trajectory of bringing modern, nostalgic pop with his releases.

The track Lost in particular speaks of finding peace amidst the noise; talking more about the inspiration behind it, he says “oftentimes we find ourselves going through the motions as if we’re stuck in a loop. This song is a reminder that it’s okay to take a break and escape for a while.”

Prior to this release, Sandejas has started to garner a following in the Metro Manila scene, with his previous single “Sway” receiving the Wish Urban Song of the Year at the Wish 107.5 2020 Awards, and his rendition of Michael Jackson‘s “Rock With You” reaching over 2.5M streams on Spotify.

Amidst times of troubles the world is facing today, ‘Lost’ easily gives the comfort of good music and good vibes to help people find their way.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

realme Philippines ready to disrupt flagship segment; Launches realme X3 SuperZoom on July 09

Team Orange 0 comments
realme Philippines is at full tilt in offering tech-lifestyle companions for the Filipinos as they adopt a highly digital lifestyle. To fulfill this mission, the fastest growing smartphone brand in…

ABS-CBN, fully compliant with labor standards

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
ABS-CBN is fully compliant with general labor standards, occupational health and safety standards, and security of tenure, according to the company’s head of transformation Mark Nepomuceno. At the House panel…

Globe, GCash introduce exclusive data promo for prepaid subs

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Globe prepaid subscribers are up for a treat, as they get a new exclusive mobile promo from GCash that enables them to avail of more mobile data connection for less,…

Century Park Hotel Manila to reopen its doors for dine-in

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The COVID-19 pandemic has put everything at a standstill, including being restricted to dining options such as cooking and eating at home, takeout or delivery. With the government’s recent approval…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone