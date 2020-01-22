Use PayMaya to shop and send digital Ang Pao to ring in the Year of the Metal Rat!

Gong xi fa cai!

It’s time to usher in prosperity and good luck this Year of the Metal Rat. Whether you’re shopping or giving Ang Pao to your loved ones, PayMaya is making your Chinese New Year celebration more rewarding.

Sharing best wishes to celebrate Chinese New Year with Ang Paos? Make it digital!

It’s definitely the perfect time for you to wish good luck to people who matter most with PayMaya’s Digital Ang Pao! Through the app’s Send Money feature, you can easily gift your Digital Ang Pao to another PayMaya user without having to deal with the hassles of cash and red paper envelopes. The best part is you can get up to P200 cashback when you participate in the Send Money promos. You can get up to P100 when you send at least P200 every day and an additional P100 when you send a total of P10,000.

Satisfy your Chinese food cravings and enjoy up to 100% cashback when you #ScanToPay at PayMaya QR partners such as Panda Express, East Asia Hotpot, Four Seasons Hotpot, Tong Yang, Mann Hann and select Chowking branches nationwide.

You can also double your luck when you #ScanToPay this January 25 – 26 because PayMaya is giving you two chances of getting up to 100% cashback when you shop or dineat partner QR merchants. On top of that, you can get an additional P150 cashback when you spend an accumulated P5,000.

Of course, PayMaya’s popular shopping cashback promos are still here for you to enjoy. Attract good fortune and score up to 100% cashback when you use your virtual or physical PayMaya card online or in-stores! You can also get another P150 cashback when you spend an accumulated P5,000.

All of these amazing deals are part of PayMaya’s shopping promos which will run until January 31, 2020.

Start your good fortune by signing up for a PayMaya account today! Just download the PayMaya app for FREE on the Google Play Store or App Store, register for an account, and start shopping with the most rewarding and hassle-free way to pay!

This Chinese New Year, welcome new beginnings and opportunities with the people you cherish– celebrate, forget past mistakes, and offer thanksgiving. Make your shopping and gifting this new year more convenient and rewarding by going cashless with PayMaya.