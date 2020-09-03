Get Lysol Disinfectant Spray at up to 20% and 30% off in Shopee’s 9.9 Sale!

For health and value-conscious consumers, Lysol, with its “Disinfect to Protect Mission,” continuous its efforts to aid in breaking the chain of infection, by making its products widely available to more people. Thus, Lysol is delighted to take part in Shopee’s 9.9 Sale where you can buy their disinfectant spray at low, discounted prices!

Get up to 20% off storewide on September 9, 2020, and get up to 30% off storewide on September 2 and September 9, 2020, from 12 am to 9am, during Shopee’s Midnight Flash Deals. Meanwhile, use storewide vouchers to get P50 off with a minimum spend of P499 and P100 off with a minimum spend of P999. Additionally, shoppers can get free GWP reusable face masks x2 for a minimum spend of P1299!

As if that weren’t enough, get P99 off with a minimum spend of P899 through this exclusive Shopee voucher offer, by simply using the unique code LYSOLPR01 upon check out. Remember that shoppers have to manually key in the voucher code upon check out and users can only apply 1 voucher at a time.

No doubt, as we all do our share in fighting the virus, keeping our household surfaces properly disinfected using Lysol is one of the best ways we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lab tests conducted by Microbac Laboratories, Inc., in compliance with European EN 14476 and US EPA ASTM 1052/1053 international standards, showed that Lysol products are effective in inactivating the virus strain which causes Covid-19 pandemic—demonstrating reduction of infectious virus in 5 minutes.

So, mark your calendars and get your Lysol disinfectant sprays at low, discounted prices during the Shopee 9.9 Sale!