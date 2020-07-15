Earn Stars faster and easier on almost everything you buy with the new Starbucks® Rewards

0 comment

Starting July 17, Starbucks® lovers can make every sip even more rewarding with the new Starbucks® Rewards program, featuring a world of exclusive benefits. This new program offers members a faster and easier way to collect Stars and redeem rewards.

More rewards in fewer visits

A warm cup of your go-to beverage or a piece of your favorite pastry is now within your grasp. With the new Starbucks Rewards, members can now get one Star with every Php25 spent on almost everything they buy in stores using their registered card or app.

For every 100 Stars, customers have the option of redeeming a reward for their favorite handcrafted beverage, any pastry, or slice of cake on the house.

Say hello to endless choices

The simple act of enjoying Starbucks beverages can be an even more rewarding experience with the new Starbucks Rewards.

To give members a pleasant welcome into the program, they can get twice as many Stars on their purchases on the first seven (7) days after joining the program.

Members also get double the Stars as bonus when they purchase a featured beverage on the first day of a new promotion.

And what’s a loyalty program without a little surprise? Starbucks will also unlock Double Star Days, different days every month when customers can get twice as many Stars on purchases of their favorites from Starbucks. To top it off, members will also enjoy a free beverage or food on their birthday.

Ready for rewarding experiences?

The all-new and exciting Starbucks Rewards is exclusive for registered members only. To join, new customers will need to activate and register a Starbucks Card to Starbucks Rewards.

Previous members of the My Starbucks Rewards can simply update their old password and add a new Starbucks Card to their account through the website and latest app on Google Play or the App Store.

There’s also a lot to look forward to with the release of the new Starbucks App. Members will enjoy cashless payments and new features like automatic reloading, so they never have to line up to add value on their Starbucks Card.

Say hello to endless choices, and yes, free coffee. Join the new Starbucks Rewards program and collect Stars with every sip.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Get a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and more at the Smart’s K-Quiz Night on July 18

Team Orange 0 comments
Attention K-pop and K-drama fans! Here’s your chance to win the much anticipated BTS Edition Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Smart’s K-Quiz Night on July 18, Saturday at 8 p.m. Aside…

food and love delivered: foodpanda delivers groceries to frontliners

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In an effort to give back and celebrate its 6th year anniversary, foodpanda, the on-demand food delivery service, has donated grocery packages to the local communities in Makati City, Taguig…

New Starbucks® Rewards coming July 17

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Starting July 17, collect Stars under the new Starbucks® Rewards by registering a new card to your account. Starbucks assures its customers that you’ll get your unused balance from your…

New romantic comedy series “Emily In Paris” starring Lily Collins comes exclusively to Netflix this fall

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix recently announced the new romantic comedy series, Emily In Paris — created, written and executive produced by Darren Star — will release exclusively on its service this fall. Emily…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone