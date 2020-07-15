Earn Stars faster and easier on almost everything you buy with the new Starbucks® Rewards

Starting July 17, Starbucks® lovers can make every sip even more rewarding with the new Starbucks® Rewards program, featuring a world of exclusive benefits. This new program offers members a faster and easier way to collect Stars and redeem rewards.

More rewards in fewer visits

A warm cup of your go-to beverage or a piece of your favorite pastry is now within your grasp. With the new Starbucks Rewards, members can now get one Star with every Php25 spent on almost everything they buy in stores using their registered card or app.

For every 100 Stars, customers have the option of redeeming a reward for their favorite handcrafted beverage, any pastry, or slice of cake on the house.

Say hello to endless choices

The simple act of enjoying Starbucks beverages can be an even more rewarding experience with the new Starbucks Rewards.

To give members a pleasant welcome into the program, they can get twice as many Stars on their purchases on the first seven (7) days after joining the program.

Members also get double the Stars as bonus when they purchase a featured beverage on the first day of a new promotion.

And what’s a loyalty program without a little surprise? Starbucks will also unlock Double Star Days, different days every month when customers can get twice as many Stars on purchases of their favorites from Starbucks. To top it off, members will also enjoy a free beverage or food on their birthday.

Ready for rewarding experiences?

The all-new and exciting Starbucks Rewards is exclusive for registered members only. To join, new customers will need to activate and register a Starbucks Card to Starbucks Rewards.

Previous members of the My Starbucks Rewards can simply update their old password and add a new Starbucks Card to their account through the website and latest app on Google Play or the App Store.

There’s also a lot to look forward to with the release of the new Starbucks App. Members will enjoy cashless payments and new features like automatic reloading, so they never have to line up to add value on their Starbucks Card.

Say hello to endless choices, and yes, free coffee. Join the new Starbucks Rewards program and collect Stars with every sip.