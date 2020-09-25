Get more power and more style with the vivo Y20i, now available for pre-order

Leading global technology company vivo announced today the official release date of its lightweight and uber-stylish gaming smartphone, the vivo Y20i.

The entry-level smartphone with superb gaming capabilities powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor packed inside a sleek body with lavish color options will be released on October 3, 2020.

Until then, customers can already begin to pre-order the Android 10-ready smartphone through the official vivo Shopee store, the official vivo Lazada store, or through vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks, and multi-brand stores nationwide.

To pre-order, customers simply need to pay a down payment of P500 for online purchases or P300 for in-store purchases.

Besides the smartphone’s innovative gaming technology and chic design, the vivo Y20i is loaded with impressive specs and features like its side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FaceView unlock, and AI Portrait technology.

The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.51-inch HD Halo FullView display and an AI Dual Camera setup consisting of 13MP Main and 2MP Bokeh lens.

The vivo Y20i will be available on October 3 for P7499. Pre-order the smartphone today until October 2 and get premium headphones plus an adorable “little V” USB night-light.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

