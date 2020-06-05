Get P500 to P1,000 discount, free delivery when you buy HP printers at Lazada, Shopee

HP is making it more affordable and convenient for everyone to get its reliable printers that are important for those who are working and learning from home.

From May 30 until June 30, 2020, the HP Printing Essentials promo offers discount vouchers to those who will buy selected printers at Lazada and Shopee.

A P500 voucher awaits buyers of participating HP DeskJet Ink Advantage printers while those who will purchase participating HP Smart Tank printers will get a P1000 voucher and can have the item delivered within Metro Manila, for free.

Participating HP DeskJet printers include the Ink Advantage 2135, 2677, 2676, 3775, 3777, 3776, 5075, 3835, and 5275, while participating HP Smart Tank printers include the Ink Tank 615, 519, and 515.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage printer is easy to use with its simple print, scan, and copy functions. It offers affordable high-quality printing using HP’s lowest-priced original ink cartridges. The all-in-one printer can readily scan and copy documents right out of the box, and with its space-saving design, can easily fit any spot or corner of the house.

The HP Smart Tank printers have a reliable, spill-free ink tank system which provides extremely low-cost, high-volume printing of up to 8,000 pages of sharp colored images and photos using a tri-color bottle set, or 6,000 pages of dark and crisp text with an HP black ink bottle.

So, what are you waiting for? Buy any of the participating HP all-in-one printers from Lazada (https://bit.ly/HPLazadaDiscounts) and Shopee ( https://bit.ly/HPShopeeDiscounts) to avail of the discount vouchers. See posters and print ads for more details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 06420 series of 2020.

