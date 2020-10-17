This is not a drill: Get P5,000 off and a free gadget with every purchase of OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 8 from Digital Walker

Digital Walker, a premiere gadgets and lifestyle store in the Philippines, is giving Filipinos an early Christmas gift, offering a P5,000-discount and a free gadget with every purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro or OnePlus 8 in the next two weeks!

From October 16 to October 31, techies can enjoy an up to P5,000 discount on selected OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 8 units for cash transactions and up to three months credit card installments (zero percent interest for 6 months and up for credit card installment).

Every purchase comes with a free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, designed to deliver a satisfactory listening experience.

The OnePlus8 series, include the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8, made its mark in the industry as it aims to provide the fastest, smoothest performance for its users.

OnePlus elevated its signature high refresh rate displays to a blazing 120Hz, a feature sought after by many who have used this pandemic as an opportunity to expand their horizons online. The OnePlus series provides an immersive viewing experience, showing off a sleek and compact design as it aims to deliver a premium user experience.

As the coronavirus creates a new normal, one where staying at home and online is a necessity, Filipinos scramble to find the right gadget that would help them keep up with their lives in the middle of the chaos of a pandemic.

Known ostensibly as the social media capital of the world, the Philippines is a major market for high-end yet affordable smartphones.

With Filipinos being dubbed as the most active users in a number of online networking sites, the pandemic has presented an opportunity for everyone to get creative–making use of social media and capitalizing on the internet. Many have launched startups and businesses during a time where being online means being productive.

“We want to empower more Filipinos to choose the right gadget perfect for their lifestyle and passions, especially now,” Howard Paw, Digits Trading’s Retail and Operations Head said. “As more and more Filipinos start using technology to cope with the adverse effects of the pandemic, we want them to be able to choose which one suits them best,” he added.

OnePlus has always prided itself in its lineup of premium, flagship smartphones–continuously innovating and conquering the market with its fresh takes on design and display.

“We don’t want Filipinos to settle, we want to provide the best experience for every user, since this country is known for being tech-savvy,” Howard said.

OnePlus is available in all Digital Walker stores and available online in HomeOffice.PH (https://homeoffice.ph/), LazMall (https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/oneplus/) and Shopee Mall (https://shopee.ph/oneplusphilippines).