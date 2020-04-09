Get quick treats and sweet deals when you use PayMaya QR at Ministop

Grabbing a quick bite or buying some last-minute needed items just got more convenient and rewarding as Ministop joins the growing list of PayMaya Preferred merchants, where customers can get added treats and perks whenever they pay using PayMaya QR.

PayMaya QR is now currently available in more than 500 branches of Ministop all over the country, allowing for the ultimate convenience not just in buying goods but in having a quick and hassle-free payment experience as well.

Additionally, shoppers can also get a P50 cashback once a week until April 18, 2020 whenever they scan to pay a minimum of P200 using PayMaya QR at participating Ministop branches nationwide.

This is on top of the usual 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback they can get whenever they use PayMaya QR at thousands of partner merchants and establishments nationwide.

“Whether it’s grabbing Ministop’s famous Uncle John’s Fried Chicken for a quick lunch or buying supplies for home, your payment experience just got more convenient and rewarding because of PayMaya QR. It’s the perfect marriage of convenience and rewards, which makes buying your items at Ministop with PayMaya even more exciting,” said Raymund Villanueva, Head of QR Ecosystems at PayMaya.

Ministop is just the latest in a growing list of PayMaya Preferred Merchants around the country, where PayMaya is the preferred mode of payment instead of cash, as part of the “Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!” campaign of the country’s most rewarding mobile wallet today.

Aside from being able to conveniently pay for Ministop purchases using their mobile phones, PayMaya users can also add money to their accounts in select branches through the Pay & Go kiosk, which will soon be enhanced to offer even more convenient add money options in the coming months.

So hop on the cashless lifestyle and download and register for a PayMaya account now to enjoy the most rewarding mobile wallet experience at Ministop today. Dahil basta Ministop, don’t pay cash, PayMaya para may BalikBayad ka!