Get ready for part two of “DC FanDome” with the “Explore the Multiverse” trailer

After the hugely successful DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes last August, here comes DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, a 24-hour, on-demand fan experience accessed via the DCFanDome.com on Sunday, September 13 (Manila time).

Watch the event’s trailer below:

Take your love of DC to the next level and explore the far corners of the DC Multiverse to watch 100+ hours on demand featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fan art and cosplay, comics and more!

Fans can now choose their own adventure and will have more time to immerse themselves in all the hours of curated programming — at their own pace and on their own schedule. This also allows DC FanDome to provide the best user experience, and will now not only be available on desktop computer but across all mobile devices.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what fans everywhere can now expect:

WatchVerse: Panels include the official introduction of WBTV’s Batwoman, as well as Superman & Lois, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Black Lightning, expanded versions of The Flash (TV) and Titans panels that debuted during Hall of Heroes, and so much more. Plus, keep an eye out for breaking news throughout the day.

InsiderVerse: In the InsiderVerse, fans can go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

Blerd & Boujee: Blerd & Boujee programming celebrates Blerd (aka “Black nerd”) culture and its impact around the globe, featuring diverse artists, voices, musicians and content.

FunVerse: Fun is the name of the game in the FunVerse, and a perfect place to share your DC fandom. Read hundreds of free digital comics, strike a pose at the selfie station, explore the Joker Escape Room, and much more.

YouVerse: Where FANS are the stars. Check out more than 17,000 fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content submissions from around the world, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

Join the conversation online and use the hashtag #DCFanDome.