Experience optimized power and performance with Infinix’s New ZERO 8

With today’s digitally connected world, smartphones can be considered an extension of one’s self with how it is integrated in everyone’s daily life – may it be for work, gaming, photography, or entertainment. As such, one needs a phone that is reliable and powerful so they can keep up with life’s daily demands.

What makes a phone powerful?

To premium online-driven smartphone brand Infinix, it boils down to four things: CPU performance, memory capacity, battery life, and screen refresh rate. Fortunately, all these and more can be found in Infinix’s latest flagship phone, ZERO 8. After two years of polishing, the ZERO 8 is finally here and is guaranteed to deliver in performance and advanced features ideal for individuals with fast-paced lifestyles.

Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and a built-in cooling system, the ZERO 8 has a far better CPU and GPU performance over phones in the same price range, which makes for a seamless gaming experience. On top of that, it also has 8GB of RAM for faster performance and 128GB of internal storage for all the apps you want to install.

The ZERO 8 also has one of the most advanced screens in today’s smartphone landscape with a 6.85 inch 90HZ refresh rate screen, presenting 90 frames of image per second for a clearer and smoother experience, and an FHD+ dual punch hole screen for ultra high-definition picture quality with professional color management technology.

For those who are always on-the-go, the ZERO 8’s 4500mAh has the capacity for a full day of usage so they don’t have to worry about running out of battery in the middle of doing something important. Charging is also made fast and easy with its 33W Super Quick Charge feature that can charge up to 70% of the total battery life in just 30 minutes.

Aside from power and performance, the ZERO 8 also boasts of its rear high-definition quad-camera system, the Sony IMX686, which is considered to be the best Sony camera in the industry right now. The 64MP main camera and 1/1.7 large sensor make the photo details clearer. Its dual-selfie camera, on the other hand, features a 48MP+8MP resolution for clear, ultra-wide-angle selfies or group shots. Combining heavyweight photography hardware with clever algorithms, results across photo and video capture are standout.

Experience optimized power and performance firsthand. ZERO 8 will be revealed on November 5 via Lazada and will be available for special launch price of PhP 11,990 on November 11 (Regular price: Php 12,990).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

