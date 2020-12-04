Get the limited-edition Under Armour Manila Tee and massive discounts through a special promo today!

Throughout the past few months, our front liners—from medical workers, first responders, active duty service members, among others—have worked tirelessly to protect us and help the country overcome the challenges of the global pandemic and recent natural calamities.

In honor of the brave souls who dedicate their lives to serving the community, Under Armour Philippines launches a special promo offer. From December 5 to 25, 2020, Under Armour will offer discounts of up to 50% on select items and an additional 10% off if you are a front line worker. During the promo period, the brand will also launch the exclusive Under Armour Manila Tee and give a special 30% discount for our front line workers.

As Under Armour continues to champion the spirit of getting #ThroughThisTogether, let us honor and acknowledge our front liners by doing our part in this fight against adversity. Let us keep safe, healthy, and #StrongerAtHome with Under Armour.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

