Work from home? Get the most out of your printer with free HP supplies delivery

0 comment


HP helps you and your printer stay productive even while working from home, as it makes ordering print supplies fast and convenient, and deliveries, free of charge!

From May 9 to July 31, 2020, every purchase of selected original HP supplies at the HP Lazada Flagship Store entitles buyers to free deliveries within Metro Manila and other selected areas.

The participating original HP supplies include HP 63 Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 63XL High Yield Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 678 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 678 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 680 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 680 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 703 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 703 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 704 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 704 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 17A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, HP 79A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, and HP 85A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit HP Lazada Flagship Store: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/hp-official-store/FreeDeliveryforHPsupplies ICS Lazada Store: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/integrated-computer-systems-inc/ICSfreeshippigpromomanilacebu, ICS Click2Buy: https://click2buy.ics.com.ph/, We Sell It: https://wesellit.ph/hp-freedelivery and ASDI: https://asdi.ph/collections/hp-promo-page to order your original HP supplies and avail the free delivery to get the most out of your printer while working from home! See posters and print ads for more details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-06103 Series of 2020.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

foodpanda, Pasig City teams up to give jobs to tricycle drivers

Team Orange 0 comments
foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery app in the Philippines, expands its pandaTODA project in Pasig City in partnership with the City Government. The tech company initiated pandaTODA to help and…

AXA Philippines provide customers easy access to medical consultations through its health partner MyPocketDoctor

Team Orange 0 comments Health
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on the reemergence of digital healthcare where patients and doctors communicate and hold remote medical consultations by telephone or by video link. To foster better…

AirAsia supports Air Carriers Association of the Philippines in seeking government support for aviation sector

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia supports the united efforts of local airlines alongside the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) in seeking government aid for the airline industry. The ACAP, which includes AirAsia…

Online ESL platform 51Talk turns over P5.25M donation to FFCCCI

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Three hospitals in Metro Manila received medical equipment worth P5.25M donated by the online English teaching platform 51Talk to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone