Work from home? Get the most out of your printer with free HP supplies delivery



HP helps you and your printer stay productive even while working from home, as it makes ordering print supplies fast and convenient, and deliveries, free of charge!

From May 9 to July 31, 2020, every purchase of selected original HP supplies at the HP Lazada Flagship Store entitles buyers to free deliveries within Metro Manila and other selected areas.

The participating original HP supplies include HP 63 Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 63XL High Yield Black and Tri-color Original Ink Cartridge, HP 678 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 678 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 680 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 680 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 703 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 703 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 704 Black Ink Cartridge, HP 704 Tri-color Ink Cartridge, HP 17A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, HP 79A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge, and HP 85A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit HP Lazada Flagship Store: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/hp-official-store/FreeDeliveryforHPsupplies ICS Lazada Store: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/integrated-computer-systems-inc/ICSfreeshippigpromomanilacebu, ICS Click2Buy: https://click2buy.ics.com.ph/, We Sell It: https://wesellit.ph/hp-freedelivery and ASDI: https://asdi.ph/collections/hp-promo-page to order your original HP supplies and avail the free delivery to get the most out of your printer while working from home! See posters and print ads for more details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-06103 Series of 2020.