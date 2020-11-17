Get to know SM Cares’ specially designed Bears of Joy in honor of COVID-19 frontliners

With the holiday season just around the corner, SM Cares is bringing back its Bears of Joy project to once again invite shoppers to share the holiday cheer with children in need. To make this year’s campaign even more special, SM Cares has rolled out limited-edition plushies in honor of COVID-19 frontliners—namely, Kit the Doctor, Heart the Nurse, Ace the Soldier, Max the Police.

Kit the Doctor Bear

Among this year’s specially designed Bears of Joy is Kit, whose name means hope. Kit represents the many doctors who have displayed unyielding dedication and commitment to upholding the Hippocratic Oath amid the current health crisis, may it be treating COVID-19 patients or those suffering from other illnesses. Kit the Doctor as all about the message that people can thrive no matter what comes their way, as long as they have hope in their hearts.

Heart the Nurse Bear

Joining Kit the Doctor is his partner in ensuring the health of patients: Heart the Nurse Bear, whose name stands for love. Heart represents the nurses, who are the backbone of the country’s healthcare system, working long hours tending to the needs of patients, whether in COVID-19 wards or in any other healthcare facility. Their perseverance in providing selfless patient care, in a time when it is needed most, is the epitome of what Heart the Nurse symbolizes.

Ace the Soldier Bear

Reporting for duty is Ace the Soldier Bear, whose name embodies the unity that enables people to stand strong together amid the pandemic. Ace the Soldier is inspired by the members of the Philippine military and selfless individuals who have remained true to their calling of protecting the people and helping communities across the country, even as they face an unseen enemy in the form of COVID-19.

Max the Police Bear

Completing the 2020 Bears of Joy is Max, the Police, whose name symbolizes strength. Max represents the country’s law enforcement professionals who have been helping save countless lives by ensuring that quarantine guidelines are strictly followed, especially now that the country is easing restrictions to allow people to go out more. Max the Police’s name means that no matter the adversity, challenge, or tribulation, people will come out victorious and strong.

The SM Bears of Joy is an annual charity initiative of SM Cares, SM Supermalls, and Toy Kingdom. Holiday shoppers can purchase a pair of plushies, one for them to take home and one to be donated to the charity of the respective SM mall’s choice. Beneficiaries include orphanages, indigent children, front-liners, or public schools in the community where the mall is present.

The 2020 Bears of Joy are now available for purchase in select SM Malls nationwide and through the online stores of Toy Kingdom and The SM Store. The bears are priced at P200.00 per pair and will be on sale until Dec. 25, 2020.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, which handles initiatives aimed at supporting communities, promote social inclusion, and care for the environment. SM Cares’ advocacies include Programs on Persons With Disabilities, Environment, Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Senior Citizens, and Children and Youth.