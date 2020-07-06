Get up to 50% off on your favorite grocery items and essentials during 7-Eleven’s birthday week!

Another #711Day is coming up, and this time it’s all about YOU—their loyal customers!

Living in unprecedented times is tough, but 7-Eleven hopes to celebrate by giving back to the community and offering exclusive promos and discounts up to 50% off on over 150 grocery items.

“We prepared our big 7-Eleven birthday week with our customers in mind,” says Jose Victor Paterno, President and CEO of Philippine Seven Corporation. “It’s their celebration as much as it is ours. Giving promos and discounts on basic essentials — it’s our own little way to help them save during this time.”

From July 1 to July 14, soaps, deodorant, detergents, batteries, and other select essentials will be 30% off! While you’re at it, make sure to grab your favorite chocolates, biscuits, cookies, juices, and other snacks—they’ll be at 30% off too.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, enjoy an even bigger discount at 50% off from July 7 to 11!

Complete your meal with a FREE 12oz. Gulp for every purchase of 1pc. Crunch Time Fried Chicken from July 9 to 11—or better yet, celebrate with the whole family at home and get a FREE 1 pc. Fried Chicken for every purchase of 1 Crunch Time Crunch Carrier of 6pcs chicken from July 6 to 11 via CLiQQ app!

For the complete list of sale items click here.

7-Eleven values your health and safety above anything else. They would like to remind everyone to follow the safety protocols implemented in-store, such as proper wearing of masks and physical distancing, at all times. For a safer experience, hand sanitizers are placed around the store for customers to use.

Customers can safely opt for a cashless payment method via CLiQQ app or GCash, available in all 7-Eleven stores.

No matter the situation, 7-Eleven is always ready to serve in your time of need. Drop by any 7-Eleven store nationwide this 7-Eleven Day!