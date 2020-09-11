Get up to 50% off, double points via Robinsons Rewards Loyalty Program app at VIP Day 2020

Shopping for must-haves is about to get even more rewarding as the much-awaited Robinsons Rewards VIP Day comes back this month, bringing exclusive deals and discounts to members from their favorite Robinsons stores and brands. This year, loyal customers will have more time to shop as VIP Day is extended to three days, from September 14 to 16, 2020.

What’s more, shoppers can get as much as 50% off on a wide range of products from top-selling brands nationwide. Check out the latest brand-new appliances, compare features, and get expert advice from product specialists so you can find the best items that suit your needs and aesthetics at the best price.

Even better deals and exclusive perks are in store for members who register and use the Robinsons Rewards Loyalty Program app. They get the chance to earn double points when they shop at select Robinsons stores and merchant partners through the app and save on cash for their next purchases.

For the convenience and safety of their shoppers, several Robinsons stores also offer Call / Text to Shop (including Robinsons Department Store, Daiso, Super50, Handyman, Robinsons Builders, True Value and Toys”R”Us), and Own Order Form (such as Robinsons Appliances, True Value, Pet Lovers’ Centre, Topshop and Topman). Customers may also choose to contact the stores via Viber to find and order must-have items. The full list of stores and ordering options are available on the Robinsons Rewards app.

Membership is free—there is no fee for registration or renewal. Customers simply need to download the app via Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei App Gallery, and quickly register online. For existing members of the loyalty program, all they have to do is link their card with the app by scanning the barcode found at the back.

Shop like a VIP

Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Easymart, and Robinsons Selections will offer great deals on everyday grocery essentials and pantry must-haves, plus some surprise offers.

At Southstar Drug, In-store shoppers can get a special Bento Box for only P199 by spending only Php 270 to collect (3) stamps and redeem.Stay safe at home with Southstar Drug Online as we take care of your health and wellness needs.

Fashion-forward yuppies can look their best even when working from home and get up to 50% off on full-priced items when they shop—in-store or online—at Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Burton Menswear and Warehouse. They can also update their wardrobe and take advantage of the buy-one, get-one deal on sale items (the lower priced item is free).

Toys“R”Us also has a special treat for the little ones, as it offers as much as 50% off on select items and 10% off on all regular items (except for batteries, confectioneries and tech zone). Toy shopping is even more rewarding, as moms and dads can get an additional 8 points when they purchase at least P1,000 worth of items via the Toys“R”Us Call.Shop.Play-At-Home service. For more details, visit the Toys”R”Us Facebook page.

What’s more, Toys“R”Us has an exciting offering for fans of L.O.L Surprise! They get the chance to win one of the six Present Surprise Dolls when they spend at least P1,500 worth on any L.O.L item.

Shopping at Super 50 will surely be more exciting, as the discount store offers 10 points for a minimum single receipt of P500, inclusive of toys and storage items.

Fans of Uncle John’s Fried Chicken are also in for a treat, as they can get a free 1.5L bottle of Coca-Cola for every order of 10-piece chicken bucket at Ministop branches nationwide.

Improve the home

Shoppers looking for a fresh new look or wishing to make upgrades in their homes can get necessities from Robinsons Department Store, which offers a 50% discount on select items.

At Robinsons Appliances, in-store customers with a minimum spend of P20,000 can get 20x points, while click-to-collect customers with a minimum spend of P15,000 can also earn free worth universal e-voucher.

At Savers, members can also earn +100 points for every Php10,000 worth of purchase.

Robinsons Builders offers up to 50% discount on select items. Selections from the Kitchen and Bathroom sections will also be offered at 5% less exclusively on August 14, 2020. Flooring and Tiles products will also go on sale on August 15, 2020, offered at a 5% discount.

Those shopping at Handyman can get a 10% discount on selected regular priced items, plus a 20% discount on all x-marked items (regular priced imported items with X on price tags).

True Value shoppers can also enjoy up to 20% off on selected regular-priced x-marked items, plus 10% off on regular-priced non x-marked items.

Shop for your must-haves, enjoy exclusive discounts, and make the experience more rewarding with Robinsons Rewards Loyalty Program app. Don’t’ miss VIP Day 2020 and visit your favorite Robinsons stores and merchants now. For more information on VIP Day 2020 and the Robinsons Rewards app, visit https://bit.ly/GetRRApp-VIPDay2020