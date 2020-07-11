Get up to 50% off on XTREME Appliances this Lazada 7.15 Bounce Back Sale!

XTREME Appliances is excited to announce its participation in the biggest Lazada Mid-Year Bounce Back Sale on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday).

Brand Mega Offer

XTREME will have lower price reductions on the following products for specific time.

Have a precise and high definition viewing, 2 best-selling XTREME LED TVs will be part of the flash sales from. The products have remote control, USB, HDMI, and VGA ports. Both have framed slim bezel, dynamic sound quality and guaranteed cinematic experience. The sale schedule is from 12AM – 2AM, 12NN – 2PM and 6PM – 8PM.

Just in the time for the Health and Nutrition month, XTREME Blenders, Multi-Cookers, Induction Cooker, and Electric Kettles will be on special sale. A 600 ML personal bender perfect for on-the-go and 2 plastic jar blenders that are versatile tools that can be used to purée healthy ingredients Transform dishes with XTREME Multi-Cookers, available in 1 L and 1.8 L sizes, a time-efficient tool that is perfect for preparing nutritious food. Save precious minutes with the new Induction Cooker. It has a soft-touch control and energy-saving device that offers 6 cooking programs at 8 power levels. Complete your balance diet with calming brewed drinks using XTREME Electric Kettles. Available in 2 cool designs, it has a pop-up lid, cord storage, and large enough capacity to boil 8 cups at a time. The sale schedule of these home essentials is from 12AM – 2AM and 12NN – 2PM.

Mid-Year Bounce Back Sale (12 MN – 11:59 PM)

XTREME will also have a whole day promotion on appliances that cater your dining and

kitchen needs.

Bundle Promos

Make laundry feel less of a chore with XTREME Front Load Condensing Dryer and Front Load Washer. The fully automatic washer has a pre-wash, quick wash, extra rinse, my cycle, wool, and baby care options with overheat protection. While the Condensing dryer features an anti-wrinkle function with fabric-type and multiple program selections. Both can load up to 9kg of clothes for washing. Each item will be offered as a bundle with fast heating and power saving XTREME Manual Control Microwave.

Free Shipping

Don’t miss out the limited free shipping with no minimum spending (capped at 50 PHP) for Luzon residents on LED TVs, Washer, Condensing Dryer, and other XTREME appliances below: