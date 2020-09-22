Get your dose of Scott’s vitamins from the comfort of your own home

The pandemic has changed the lives of families all over the world due to mandated lockdowns and quarantines. This has made trips for necessities such as groceries and vitamins quite challenging. Not only are there logistical restrictions in place but the chances of bringing home infection-causing germs have increased exponentially. It is of the utmost importance that we boost the immune system of our family members, especially those of our children, to ensure a safe and protected home. To make this possible, it’s essential that families have easy access to everything they need in order to help them weather this new normal.

In this unprecedented situation, Scott’s is your ultimate partner by providing you the help in ensuring your children have strengthened immunity while encouraging their mental development and physical resilience as they continue to learn and play at home.

The Scotts Vitamin C Pastilles are delicious orange-flavored chewables high in vitamin C, your partner in protecting your children from illness by boosting natural immunity and making children more resistant from disease.

The Scotts DHA Gummies, available in yummy strawberry and orange flavours, are growth supplements that will ensure your child will have everything they need in order to grow. This contains DHA, which is an Omega-3 fatty acid that helps in brain development and enriched with Vitamin D to encourage bone growth.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is also making things a lot easier for parents and families as these healthy gummies are now readily available and purchasable from the comforts of your own home through the GSK official Shopee and Lazada page. So head on over and stock up on these vitamins for your home or as care packages to your friends and family for the coming holiday season.