Get your free Ecobags at Alfamart branches!

0 comment

Alfamart, the first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines, is currently giving away ecobags to its customers.

Most cities and municipalities are currently imposing ordinances that reduce, or even completely ban, the single-use plastics. Thus, ecobags have emerged to become a necessary item to bring when shopping around.

However, most people that go to 24-hour establishments may not always have an ecobag handy, and not everyone is willing to spend extra for a new one. So, instead of offering them for sale, Alfamart stores are now giving them away for a minimum purchase of PhP 500 worth of participating brands.

Apart from the practical convenience, giving better access to ecobags fits in with Alfamart’s community development advocacy.

It’s our small way of getting the communities we serve used to ecobags and reducing their dependency on single-use plastics,” said Alfamart Philippines COO Harvey Ong.

For more information on the participating brands and other Alfamart promotions, you may visit https://alfamart.com.ph/shop-with-us/ or their FB page, Alfamart PH.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Pizza Hut launches new delivery app

Team Orange 0 comments
Enjoying your favorite treats from Pizza Hut is now as simple as a few taps on your phone! Pizza Hut has recently announced the launch of the PHApp-the Pizza Hut…

ABS-CBN rolls out new children’s TV block, online portal “Just Love Kids”

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With parents and kids spending more time at home together, ABS-CBN brings together its educational, informative, and entertainment shows via a morning block on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite…

AirAsia offers Buy 1 Take 1 for 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
To celebrate impressive commercial flights sales in August and a return in confidence in air travel, AirAsia in the Philippines is offering an exclusive buy 1 take 1 promo on…

Rising star Audrey Mika releases new track “Red Gatorade”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
19 year-old rising star Audrey Mika releases new track “Red Gatorade” via RCA Records. This follows Audrey’s latest track “Just Friends” which was released earlier this year and met with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone