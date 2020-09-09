Get your free Ecobags at Alfamart branches!

Alfamart, the first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines, is currently giving away ecobags to its customers.

Most cities and municipalities are currently imposing ordinances that reduce, or even completely ban, the single-use plastics. Thus, ecobags have emerged to become a necessary item to bring when shopping around.

However, most people that go to 24-hour establishments may not always have an ecobag handy, and not everyone is willing to spend extra for a new one. So, instead of offering them for sale, Alfamart stores are now giving them away for a minimum purchase of PhP 500 worth of participating brands.

Apart from the practical convenience, giving better access to ecobags fits in with Alfamart’s community development advocacy.

“It’s our small way of getting the communities we serve used to ecobags and reducing their dependency on single-use plastics,” said Alfamart Philippines COO Harvey Ong.

For more information on the participating brands and other Alfamart promotions, you may visit https://alfamart.com.ph/shop-with-us/ or their FB page, Alfamart PH.