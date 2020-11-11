Get your packages safely and on time during Shopee’s 11.11-12.12 Big Christmas Sale

The holidays are just around the corner. Filipinos can save up by shopping early and taking advantage of all the deals during the Shopee 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale! Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, offers tons of deals, promos, and in-app games to help its users celebrate the festive season.

For online shoppers, playing the waiting game after adding to cart is the tricky part—and receiving packages on time is particularly important during the holidays. Shopee’s delivery partner, J&T Express, is set to assist online sellers in delivering packages in time for their biggest sale promotions this year.

J&T Express also assured customers that its facilities and staff are ready to assist all online sellers and shoppers. During the Shopee 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale, online shoppers can choose J&T Express as their preferred courier and get free shipping vouchers.

“With people still advised to stay at home, we do anticipate the surge of orders from online shoppers. As a delivery service provider, J&T Express Philippines is ready to deliver all the items safely and on time,” said Zoe Chi, Vice President of J&T Express Philippines.

With almost 600 branches nationwide, J&T Express aims to provide a fast, easy, and hassle-free delivery service with an efficient claims settlement system for both online sellers and customers. It also utilizes advanced IT systems to improve its customer efficiency and service quality.

For instance, they utilize real-time and GPS tracking systems to help online sellers and customers see the delivery status of their packages. They also provide affordable rates, free pick up, 24/7 customer service, a fast claim system, 24/7 CCTV monitoring in all their facilities, and nationwide coverage, helping them provide safe and on-time delivery.

Its staff is also mandated to adhere to safety protocols to ensure contactless transactions and help stop the spread of COVID-19. Safety measures include wearing face masks and face shields, frequent sanitizing of hands, and observing social distancing.