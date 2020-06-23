Get your Popeyes Bundle meal with FREE Cajun Fries!

Gathering your family and friends for some quality time over food? Well, Popeyes has the perfect offer to spice up any celebrations.

For every purchase of any Popeyes Bundle, you will automatically get Medium Cajun Fries for free! That’s letting you enjoy 3 Free Medium Cajun Fries for every 8 pc. Bundle and 2 Free Medium Cajun Fries for each 6 pc. Bundle.

These Bundles come with Popeyes signature fried chicken, spaghetti or biscuits, rice and drinks, for a perfectly satisfying meal.

This limited offer will run until June 28, 2020 so make sure to place your orders ASAP.

Customers can make multiple orders in one transaction. Multiple transactions are also allowed per customer.

So what are you waiting for? Get your phone or laptop now and order your Popeyes Bundle via www.centraldelivery.ph or pop by our stores whether to dine in and take-out to get your free Cajun Fries.