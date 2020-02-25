Ghie Pangilinan opens 2020 with successful “Skin Magical Learn and Earn Caravan” and Skin Magical Cares

If there is one person who knows how to start the new year with a bang, it is Ghie Pangilinan, the CEO and the woman who has grown Skin Magical to be the best distributors of beauty products in the country in a period of four short years.

On the second day of 2020, Pangilinan kicked off the First Skin Magical Caravan in her hometown of Morong, Rizal. About 150 people took part in the caravan where they learned about Skin Magical, how they could start their own business and how online selling works.

“I really want to share this business with as many people as possible,” Pangilinan said. “I give them tips on how to succeed in this business and I always tell them that they should treat their clients as friends, that they should focus on this business and that they should remain loyal to the brand.”

Pangilinan added that she will never get tired of sharing her story because if it were not for Skin Magical, her husband Jerry might still be an overseas Filipino worker.

“It takes perseverance, determination and a lot of hard work to make it big in the online business,” she said. “You also have to be honest in all your dealings with your partners and clients.”

The highlight of the caravan, which also took place in Quezon City, Bulacan, Pampanga, Caloocan and Laguna for the month of January, was the Live selling portion titled “Gandang Palaban Reseller.” The participants showed off their selling skills and the winners were awarded reseller packages.

The second wave of the Skin Magical Caravan is currently ongoing. For the month of February, the caravan has already made waves in Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Tarlac and Bataan.

The Skin Magical team took a break from its caravan activities when Taal Volcano erupted last January 12, 2020. Through Skin Magical Cares, the team led by the Pangilinan couple, responded to those in need by conducting relief operations in the towns of Bauan, Tanauan and Alitagtag, all in Batangas. More than 400 families benefitted from the relief operations.

“We know how it feels to be down and out and taking part in relief operations is our way of helping our fellow Filipinos to literally rise up from the ashes of Taal,” Pangilinan said. “There is only one way to go for those who are already down and that way is to go up. We are just doing our share to help them overcome this calamity.”

This year, Pangilinan is scheduled to launch her own book and Skin Magical brochure to be published by ABS-CBN Publishing.

“Please watch out for the launch of my book because I will share with you tips on how to make your own Skin Magical business a success,” she said. “We will keep you posted.”