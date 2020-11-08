GIGA Pro comes with up to 114 GB for Smart’s biggest prepaid data offer yet

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is making it simpler and easier for subscribers to keep up with their growing digital needs with GIGA Pro, Smart’s biggest prepaid data offer with up to 114 GB to cover various online activities.

Available to all prepaid subscribers, GIGA Pro 999 offers a total of 114 GB valid for 30 days for only Php 999. This is inclusive of 3 GB per day of any GIGA offer for 30 days plus 24 GB open access data, which subscribers can use for work or school as well as their daily dose of entertainment through online videos, music, and games.

GIGA Pro also comes in other denominations to give subscribers the flexibility to choose the offer that suits their passions and lifestyle needs.

GIGA 199 comes with a total of 27 GB data valid for 7 days, which is inclusive of 3 GB per day of any GIGA offer for 7 days plus 6 GB open access data.On the other hand, GIGA Pro 599 offers a total of 57 GB valid for 15 days, which is also inclusive of 3 GB per day of any GIGA offer for 15 days plus 12 GB open access data.

Achieve more with GIGA Pro

Smart Prepaid subscribers can register to GIGA Pro via the new GigaLife App, which is downloadable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Simply open the app and select the GIGA Pro offer of your choice to get going. Customers can also register to GIGA Pro by dialing *123#, choosing GIGA Pro, and selecting their preferred denomination.

GIGA Pro is ideal for subscribers who want to accomplish and do more of what they love online. For example, subscribers can achieve more in their career with GIGA Work Pro’s suite of productivity apps, including MS Teams, Office 365, and G Suite, among others.

On the other hand, students can gear up for more online learning with GIGA Study Pro, which provides access to handy distance learning tools, including Google Classroom, Meet, Google Search, Office 365, and more.

Immerse in HD entertainment

GIGA Pro’s big data inclusions also enable prepaid subscribers to stream videos in HD resolution for a more immersive experience while binge-watching the latest series, films, and documentaries. For this, subscribers can register to GIGA Video Pro, which provides data for YouTube, NBA TV, NBA League Pass, iWant, and Cignal Play.

Avid mobile gamers can also level up their gameplay with GIGA Games Pro, which offers access to Mobile Legends, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Arena of Valor and Facebook Gaming, while those who love creating and sharing content may register to GIGA Stories Pro to connect more on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Primed for Smart 5G connection

Prepaid subscribers with 5G-certified devices and Smart 5G coverage can also rely on GIGA Pro to make the most of its superfast speeds, which makes it possible to upload and download heavy files in seconds.

Powered by Smart 5G, GIGA Pro users can enjoy streaming Ultra HD videos without interruption, play mobile games without lag, and use more high-bandwidth applications without delay – for a leveled-up digital experience.

Country’s fastest mobile data network

Smart Prepaid subscribers can make the most of GIGA Pro powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network as affirmed by international third-party mobile analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

A recent report by Opensignal1, an independent mobile analytics firm, shows that Smart has been consistently offering a much better Video Experience for subscribers compared to the competition for the past seven quarters starting in Q3 2018. Moreover, Smart’s Video Experience score has increased from 42.4 points to 53.5 points, a rise of 11.1 points (26.3%) between Q3 2018 and Q1 2020.

In its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines2, Opensignal also noted that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

On the other hand, Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download, and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

Smart has also rolled out its superfast 5G network in strategic locations in the cities of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Parañaque, Valenzuela, Caloocan, Navotas, San Juan, and Pasay and in the provinces of Boracay, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, and Rizal.