Give back and spread a #MerryGCash Christmas through app donations

GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, are encouraging Filipinos to give back during the holiday season by donating through the GCash app and giving beneficiaries a Merry GCash Christmas.

Coming from a total of over PHP 23 million gathered from its #UlyssesPHAid and #TulongCagayan donation drives, GCash is looking forward once again to the unwavering Filipino “bayanihan” spirit to spread the yuletide cheer to communities that need aid and support.

“More than an app, GCash has genuinely become a force for good by democratizing donations through financial technology, and removing traditional barriers towards the same. Financial assistance arrives significantly faster, and is mobilized immediately for helping those in need,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

A part of GCash’s Merry GCash campaign, customers can donate using the app by simply going to Pay Bills, looking for #GCashGivesBack, and entering the amount they want to donate. Customers will be provided with an SMS receipt as a proof of transaction.

GCash is working with twelve NGO partners, namely, Alternative Indigenous Development Foundation Inc., Animal Kingdom, Kaya Natin Movement, Kusina ng Kalinga, Mama Earth Foundation, Operation Blessing, Project Biyahero, Project Pearls, Pusod Inc, Smile Train, Tanging Yaman Foundation, and Virlanie Foundation, in helping affected communities. All proceeds collected from December 2020 to January 2021 will go directly to the aforementioned beneficiaries.

Previously, some GCash users have also mobilized their GCash accounts to create their own fundraisers for the benefit of affected communities by typhoon Ulysses.

“Coming from a very challenging year, we want as many Filipinos to still feel what the Christmas spirit is all about, and one way of making it possible is through GCash. Your donations will go a long way in making families a little bit happier this holiday season,” Sazon added.

Aside from giving back this Christmas through donations, ninongs and ninangs can still also give pamasko to their inaanaks by sending money through the app through Send Pamasko — no need for physical red envelopes, while staying safe against the pandemic.

GCash has also launched the Merry GCash campaign this holiday season, with over PHP 30 million in prizes and surprises in store for customers.