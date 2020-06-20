Give dad a home celebration to TACO ‘bout with Taco Bell

Make your Father’s Day celebration memorable by throwing a taco party for dad with Taco Bell’s new Father’s Day Bundle for 4!

The whole family can enjoy all their Taco Bell favorites in one pack! Get four crunchy or soft Tacos, 2 Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and a Cheese Quesadilla all for just P550. The bundle is available until June 30 so you can celebrate Father’s Day every day this month of June! Available for take-out, and delivery through GrabFood, foodpanda, and their new hotline 8911-11-11.

Want more for Father’s Day? Choose the Taco Bell Party Pack for you! Order a Party Pack of Tacos, Burritos, and Quesadillas and so much more. Party Packs start at Php399.

“We all love to show our appreciation for our fathers on their special day. Through the Father’s Day bundle plus the Party Packs, you can make your dad feel special by giving him his Taco Bell favorites,” Angela Cruz, Marketing Manager for Taco Bell said.