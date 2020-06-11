Give in to your cravings for Resorts World Manila’s yummiest by delivery via “Delishvery”

It’s now been more than 80 days since a highly-infectious virus forced us to stay in our homes and miss out on many of the things we’ve gotten to love about and in the outside world like enjoying live entertainment; engaging in active travel, sports and recreational activities; and relishing wide varieties of delicacies and food. Glorious food.

Grilled Iberico Pork Jowl at Casa Buenas

Stewed Beef Brisket and Tendon Noodle Soup at Victoria Harbour Cafe

To Resorts World Manila (RWM) regulars, it will be quite understandable for them to already start missing and craving for such gastronomic favorites such as Victoria Harbor Café’s Stewed Beef Brisket and Tendon Noodles Soup and the signature Pork Char Sui; Happy 9’s Crispy Roasted Pork Belly with Dark Soya Sauce and Wok-Fried Kong Poh Chicken; Silk Road’s Curry Laksa and Lamb Kofta Kebab; and even pre-pandemic newbie restaurant Casa Buenas’ Grilled Iberico Pork Jowl and Garlic Pancit Noodles with Crab Meat.

Crispy Roasted Pork Belly with Dark Soya Sauce at Happy 9

Curry Laksa at Silk Road

Certainly, mere mention of these dishes should already be enough to immediately make Resorts World Manila loyal diners’ mouths water for they know very well just how excellently good these dishes are.

While the recent easing of Metrowide restrictions to a General Community Quarantine have now made a trip to the country’s pioneering integrated resort possible, RWM still kept the interest of its publics in mind and found ways for them to still enjoy a taste of the property’s most popular and heavily-missed flavors, without necessarily having to leave their homes.

Since June 6, RWM restaurants Victoria Harbor Café, Happy 9, Silk Road and Casa Buenas had come up with a selection of their most popular dishes which can now be enjoyed via delivery. Either for personal or home consumption or for a large party or corporate gathering, the four restaurants are now extending the world-class dining experience they offer right in your own homes or offices.

To place orders, interested need only to call 7908-8885 or Text 0917-878-8856. Orders are cooked, packed, and delivered fresh right to the customer’s doorsteps. To ensure utmost efficiency in its delivery system, RWM devised its own delivery service called “Delishvery” which actually stands for: delicious dishes delivered.

Orders may be settled via MasterCard and VISA debit cards; major credit cards and COD.

Likewise, dining outlets of RWM-based hotels like Marriott Hotel Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel and Hotel Okura Manila, as well as select restaurants at Newport Mall also offer pick-up and delivery services. To order, interested parties should just contact the individual hotels directly.

