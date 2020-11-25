Give the gift of Galaxy this Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, Filipinos are already making their lists and checking them twice for treats to gift their loved ones with. Samsung is bringing the holiday cheer with exciting discounts, freebies, and exclusive bundles on its Galaxy devices. By giving the gift of Galaxy, Filipinos can reconnect and create new experiences to make up for the missed moments this year.

Make their year with discounts on Galaxy devices

Samsung is offering huge discounts on flagship devices to help customers reconnect with their loved ones through social media updates, video calls, and virtual parties.

The Galaxy Note10 series is discounted by up to PHP 30,000. This multi-device is a powerhouse furnished with a bigger screen, a massive internal memory, and an S Pen that can control the smartphone with the flick of the wrist. The Galaxy Note10 is now reduced from PHP 53,990 to PHP 28,990, while the Galaxy Note10+ (256GB) is now priced at PHP 30,990 from PHP 60,990. Lastly, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is now available for PHP 26,990 from PHP 29,990.

Samsung is also offering discounts of up to PHP 19,000 for the Galaxy S20 series. This smartphone promises to change photography and videography with 8K video recording and cameras with up to 108MP. The Galaxy S20+ is now at PHP 36,990 from PHP 55,990, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is now available for PHP 55,990 from PHP 69,990.

The Korean tech brand will also extend price offs for its collection of stylish and innovative devices. The groundbreaking Galaxy Fold can be purchased for PHP 65,990 from PHP 109,990 while the Galaxy Z Flip is available for PHP 55,990 from its original price of PHP 79,990.

Lastly, content creators are treated with price downs of up to PHP 2,000 on select Galaxy A-series smartphones. The Galaxy A71 is now available for PHP 20,990, while the Galaxy A51 is now priced at PHP 15,990. In addition, the Galaxy A31, A21s, A20s, A11, and A01 Core can now be purchased at only PHP 12,990, PHP 9,990, PHP 7,990, PHP 6,490, and PHP 4,990, respectively.

Discounts will also apply to select wearables. Loyalists who are part of the Samsung Members app will receive a P1,000 discount on the Galaxy Buds Live so they can catch up on the virtual concerts they missed these past months. To get their unique voucher code, members must simply click Redeem on the Galaxy Buds Live promo on the app. Customers who own any participating Galaxy device can register on the Samsung Members app and promo is valid until November 30, 2020.

Galaxy users can also protect their new devices with an exclusive promo on Samsung Care+. Customers who buy participating Galaxy gadgets are eligible to purchase Samsung’s mobile care plan for 12 or 24 months at 20% off. Promo is valid at any authorized Samsung Dealers nationwide from November 13 to December 31, 2020.

Share the love with exclusive freebies

Fitness enthusiasts can make up for the workouts they missed. The quarantine restrictions may have dampened a lot of health goals, but Samsung is helping everyone get back on track with a wearable bundle. Each purchase of the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium comes with a free Wireless Charger Duo Pad worth PHP 5,099. This offer is valid from November 11 to 31, 2020 on Lazada, Shopee, MX Online, Abenson Online, and the Samsung E-Store.

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra at the Samsung Online Store or any authorized stores from November 1 to 31, 2020 will receive one complimentary Galaxy Buds Live worth PHP 8,990.

Enjoy a Galaxy of experiences in different ways

Tech Bargain Hunters can avail select Galaxy devices at a Flexible Payment Option from November 5 to December 31, 2020 through the Buy Now, Pay Next Year promo. Available products include the Galaxy Z Fold2, Note20 Series, S20 Series, and more.

With all these discounts, freebies, and exclusive bundles for Galaxy devices, Filipinos can make up for all the missed moments this year.