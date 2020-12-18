Glam up for the Holidays with this smoky eyes look

The holidays may be low key for many of us this year, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting all glammed up for those parties, may they be an online get-together or an actual event with a few loved ones and friends.

One no-fail makeup look you can try is the timeless smokey eye, which is easily achievable with simple makeup techniques using three makeup products from Spotlight Cosmetics, the new local makeup brand that aims to empower Filipinas to transform their looks.

Start by applying your preferred brown shade in the Scene Stealer Eyeshadow 8-in-1 Palette (P495) all over the lid and lash line to create a smokey eye base. Make sure to blend to diffuse the edges and avoid harsh lines.

With a Showstopper Liquid Eyeliner (P295), apply liner along the upper and lower lash line. To upgrade the look, try creating a cat eye and then top it with a black eyeshadow, making sure to diffuse the edges and blend with your brown smokey base to make it look seamless.

The holidays arent complete without a little bit of shine and glitter! For a real luxe finish, complete the whole makeup look by applying the Scene Stealer Gel Eyeshadow (P295) on the inner corners of the eyes.

Transform your standard party makeup and get glammed up for the holidays by trying out the classic smokey eye makeup using these Spotlight products available on its official Lazada and Shopee pages.