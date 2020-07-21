Globe and 88rising launch new label, PARADISE RISING, to power the next generation of Philippine music

Globe is teaming up with 88rising, the pioneering music and media collective synonymous with elevating Asian talent from East to West, to launch its first-ever localized label: PARADISE RISING.

We are thrilled and excited about this opportunity to put Filipino music on the map and introduce our own brand of Filipino artists,” says Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu. “We take pride in our Filipino music, and we are honored to do our part in further unlocking the potential of Asian music in the global music industry by partnering with 88rising to recreate the local music scene with some of the best rising talents.”

Launching this month, PARADISE RISING will serve as a platform to establish a presence for Filipino artists in the West and globally through music distribution, music rights management, and artists development.

To commemorate its launch, PARADISE RISING is set to release its first mixtape “semilucent” to digital retailers and streaming services on July 31, 2020. The initial project aims to reinforce the ethos of the label—bringing together a fusion of talented emerging Asian artists to the forefront through music.

Lending their voices to the album are other well-known local artists of Filipino roots: Kiana V (Pop/R&B), Massiah (Hiphop/R&B), Jason Dhakal (R&B/Soul), Leila Alcasid (Pop) and Fern. (Indie Pop). Fans can expect more song releases, amplified by promotional events, exciting interviews, digital content, and music video exclusives.

The Phillipines and music go hand in hand, and there is such a vibrancy in the way talented young artists are emerging, and such a massive audience in love with music. We want to support their voices, help them be heard, and bring music from the Phillipines to a global audience. This label partnership brings an unprecedented opportunity for Philippine artists to achieve even greater visibility and commercial success with their music,” said Sean Miyashiro, Founder, 88rising. “Globe shares this same vision and passion with us – and we are excited about what we can do together.”

With PARADISE RISING, Globe and 88rising aim to discover the most promising of Filipino artists and develop a regular cadence of music releases on the label’s platform. It commits to cementing artists’ talent and creativity locally and aims to amplify them globally.

It will be interesting to see what these creative young artists can bring to the global stage. As we journey along with them, we are delighted to be doing it with a partner that is as innovative and driven in amplifying Asian talent and music that resonates with listeners worldwide,” adds Cu.

88rising is a global name in the creative music industry for bringing Asian artists, such as Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, and Higher Brothers, to Western audiences.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

